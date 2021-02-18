“Why, what's the matter,
That you have such a February face,
So full of frost, of storm and cloudiness?”
— William Shakespeare, “Much Ado About Nothing”
What a long February it’s been. This year winter is the real thing.
Cold. Snow. Ice. Sleet. Blizzards. Power outages.
This poem, “The End Of The Library” by Weldon Kees, seems to be especially relevant to the current suffering of Texans:
When the coal
Gave out, we began
Burning the books, one by one;
First the set
Of Bulwer-Lytton
And then the Walter Scott.
They gave a lot of warmth.
Toward the end, in
February, flames
Consumed the Greek
Tragedians and Baudelaire,
Proust, Robert Burton
And the Po-Chu-i.
Ice
Thickened on the sills.
More for the sake of the cat,
We said, than for ourselves,
Who huddled, shivering,
Against the stove
All winter long.
Loss. When I was a child, my mother read a story to me and my siblings called “The Little Match Girl.” You may remember it, about a poor girl who could not sell her matches and so on a cold night in an alley, lit them to stay warm but died anyway.
“February is a suitable month for dying,” writes Anna Quindlen in “One True Thing." “Everything around is dead, the trees black and frozen so that the appearance of green shoots two months hence seems preposterous, the ground hard and cold, the snow dirty, the winter hateful, hanging on too long.”
It’s not only winter that’s hanging on too long. It’s this hateful alienating COVID and our hateful alienating politics.
Under these conditions, it’s hard to imagine dining with friends on my deck in the warmth of the sunset.
“February, when the days of winter seem endless and no amount of wistful recollecting can bring back any air of summer,” writes Shirley Jackson in “Raising Demons.”
We are stuck inside with soup and stew and Netflix.
“Winter. Time to eat fat/ and watch hockey,” writes Margaret Atwood, a Canadian.
There is something to be said for that, finding something to enjoy in winter.
My cousin, David, in upstate New York, lives for winter. Since he retired a couple of years ago, he’s become a ski bum. He goes skiing at all the great slopes, like Stowe, Vermont, and Vail, Colo.
Every year, he posts a photo out back of his home in Rochester, the snow 3 feet high and, at the end of the path he’s shoveled, himself happily grilling a steak.
As for me, whenever I hear the forecast of another winter storm, I get online to search for beach houses and watch webcams of the surf on tropical islands.
Yet even I must acknowledge that winter has some real lessons to teach me. I look out the front window to the bare woods across the street.
“Go to the winter woods: listen there, look, watch, and ‘the dead months’ will give you a subtler secret than any you have yet found in the forest,” writes Fiona Macleod in “Where the Forest Murmurs.”
There is no sign of life there. No leaves on the maples, walnut or ash, no lush undergrowth, no colorful wildflowers.
Yet no matter how dead it appears at this moment, how empty of promise, things are happening underground that I cannot see and have no business seeing. By experience and faith, I know that in a few months’ time the forest will be teeming once again with all forms of life.
“Winter teaches us about detachment, numbness,” writes Gail Barison in “The Winter Solstice of My Soul.” “But it’s a way to get through. From winter we learn silence and acceptance and the stillness thickens.”
The hush of new snow envelops me, stilling me, quieting my fears.
And I wait.
