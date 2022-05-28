With only the tool of the naked eye, Doug Huffman, of McGaheysville, can match any paint color in seconds.
A “guru” of the local paint industry, Huffman has worked in local paint shops for 48 years and is retiring on Friday.
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when Huffman’s paint career first began. Huffman, who grew up in Harrisonburg, said his dad was a painter, working as a subcontractor in the area.
“Of course, he’d bring home drop cloths and we’d shake dust and dirt and fold them for the next day. Clean paint brushes. So, I started out early in the paint,” Huffman said.
In high school, Huffman said he worked as a painter, but moved to selling paints at a Sherwin-Williams store that was located along South Main Street in Harrisonburg, where the Harrisonburg Municipal Building stands.
It was at that store that Huffman met Harry “Chop” Hill Jr., another paint sales rep. Over the ensuing decades, Huffman and Hill became a dynamic duo in the local paint industry, building relationships with contractors and everyday customers and becoming experts at all things to do with painting projects.
“Him and Doug were the two if you needed to know paint,” said Eric Campbell, another sales representative at Shenandoah Paint.
The two went on to work at separate stores. Hill, who passed away last September at 68, worked at Hensley Paint and Wall Covering, which was opened by Winston Hensley, a former manager from the Sherwin-Williams store, in the 1980’s.
After spending 10 years at the Sherwin-Williams store, Huffman went on to work for Ric Peters, a paint contractor from the Richmond area, when he opened Shenandoah Paint and Wall Covering, also in the 1980’s, which Huffman said was a better job opportunity for him. At the time, he said the Sherwin-Williams store was a “teaching” location, where he learned a lot about paint but didn’t make much money.
Huffman has worked at Shenandoah Paint and Wall Covering for 38 years, across its three locations in the area. He stayed with the business when Peters sold it to Larry and Pam French, about five years ago.
The technology in the industry has changed. Huffman said, early on, the main tools for matching an existing paint color were a good eye and a “fan deck” of paint colors.
In seconds, Huffman showed off his expert talents, finding a nearly perfect color match for a stack of sticky notes laying on the front desk of the Neff Avenue Shenandoah Paint store.
“'Fun in the Sun' would be a pretty close match,” Huffman said. “So, it’s just that easy.”
More nuanced than paint, Huffman said, is color-matching wood stain, because oftentimes people want to color-match stains on different types of wood, which can affect the color.
Huffman said he’s had projects of all kinds, including a customer who brought in a maple leaf the color of a plum and asked Huffman to find the exact paint color so they could paint their front door with the burgundy hue.
“We help walk them through everything they need. We’d see what you’re interested in,” Huffman said. “Thirty-eight years of doing this, people come to me to help them with their hard-to-deal-with projects. It’s always something different.”
While working at Shenandoah Paint, Huffman passed on some of his knowledge to a fellow sales associate, Jason Eye, who’s worked for the company for over 16 years.
“Doug taught me everything I know about paint,” Eye said.
Although there’s fancy equipment for color-matching, Eye said it still takes skill and knowledge of the color wheel to match paints exactly.
“Most of us do it by machine now, he can still do it the old-fashioned way,” Campbell said. “To us, it would be a guessing game. He’s kind of a guru. As far as I know there’s no one like him. He’s got it memorized where we would have to go look at that color wheel.”
Huffman said he’s helped sell paint for maintenance contracts with local colleges and for city mural projects. While he’s an expert at selling paint, fellow sales representative, Grant French, laughed while sharing a story of getting lost on a project once while Huffman was driving the delivery truck.
“[Grant French] and I like to have fun,” Huffman said.
It’s also about the community. Not just an expert in paint, Huffman has been a part of local people’s lives for decades. Campbell said customers often bake Huffman cookies to thank him for helping them match paints and stains.
“Customers come in looking specifically for Doug,” Campbell said. “He’s dealt with them for so long whether it’s been at Sherwin-Williams or it’s been here. He’s been a constant in the paint industry. Most painters in the area whether they shop at Sherwin-Williams or they shop here, they know who Doug is.”
Huffman, an avid freshwater fisherman, gardener and hunter, said he will stay busy during his retirement. He also plans to continue working at Shenandoah Paint part-time after he retires.
“I stay busy. I have two children who recently bought homes and I’m going to help them out. Paint, fix, build, plumb, electric, whatever,” Huffman said.
Customers and brand representatives from companies that partner with Shenandoah Paint had a chance to thank Huffman at a customer appreciation day on Wednesday.
“He’s a godsend,” said Pam French, who owns Shenandoah Paint with her husband. “He’s a gift.”
