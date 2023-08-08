Yellow string lights form starry canopies, the smell of cinnamon wafts through the air. In the distance, the pluck-pluck of banjo strings swirls with the words of old-timers in lawn chairs.
No, it’s not a scene from a movie or a schmaltzy TV commercial.
It’s the annual Bergton Community Fair, which returned Tuesday through Saturday, at 18142 Crab Run Road. The annual fair, born in 1951, takes place in the community nestled between Fulks Run and Mathias, West Virginia. Hundreds of people from both states come for the food, rides, entertainment, exhibits and an annual beauty pageant. Local community clubs serve as food vendors, raising large parts of their annual budgets selling sweet, savory or fried treats.
“Butch” Hottinger, treasurer of the Bergton Ruritans, is a head honcho of its food tent, where members of the club and their spouses all pitch in to fry pillowy elephant ears, funnel cakes, and serve French fries, and deep fried chicken — to the tune of 4,000 punds each year — to hungry fairgoers.
A big ordeal, Hottinger dryly joked his favorite thing about the fair is “when it’s over.”
On Tuesday, he had been at the fairgrounds all morning and was planning to return by early afternoon for preparations. At last year’s fair, members of the Bergton Ruritans said they work late into the night to make their booth a success. The next morning, they heat up their elephant ears in the microwave to have with coffee for breakfast, before doing it all again.
But Hottinger said the fair is the biggest fundraiser for the club annually. Funds from chicken sales have allowed the club to do a laundry list of community initiatives, like buying appliances for the Bergton Community Center, giving scholarships to local students, making donations to locals in need, paying the upfront costs of its other fundraisers throughout the year, and more.
The Fulks Run Elementary School PTO will be serving a big menu including pizza, cheeseburgers, cold ham sandwiches with Turner ham from the nearby Fulks Run Grocery Store: chili-cheese hotdogs, barbecue sandwiches and nachos.
The Timberville Moose Club will be set up at the fair, selling pork tenderloin sandwiches, Polish sausage and pickle chips. Members of Martin Lutheran Church will be selling white beans and cornbread. And the Mathias-Baker Fire Department will have fried Turner ham sandwiches — a local delicacy.
Fair President Alvin Estep said everything was ready, all the booths and rides from vendor Valley Amusements were set up by mid-day Tuesday for the start of the Bergton Community Fair.
This year, the fair will offer $20 ride-all-night arm bands each day, after rides open at 6 p.m. each night. There will also be games, including the return of a “dime pitch,” which is a game where players throw dimes into a booth filled with glasses and coffee cups. If the dime goes into one, they win the cup as a prize, Estep said.
Five minutes from the fairground, Rivers Edge Campground is expecting a bustling weekend at its RV, cabin and tent campsites.
The spot, which just opened this year, is owned by Miranda Williamson and her husband, Steven Williamson.
Strites Donuts, a food truck with deep fried donuts, will also be set up at the Bergton Fair this year, from 6 to 9 p.m. each night.
West Virginia native and gospel musician Josh Oldaker started the lineup of performances on Tuesday night. Tonight’s show will be put on by country band Raw Country, followed by the Bergton Community Beauty Pageant on Thursday; rock band Standing Room Only on Friday; and Timberville-based country artist Spencer Hatcher and his band on Friday. The entertainment begins each night between 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Beyond that, visitors to the fair can peruse the exhibit hall with community group tabling, horticulture, taxidermy and more. Bring cash for admission, rides and food. Credit cards are not accepted anywhere at the fair and an ATM is not readily available.
Fans of the Bergton Fair can also pick up merch near the ticketing area, including camo-print T-shirts.
