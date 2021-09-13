You know the scoop. You must have a different password on every site, your email, the places you shop, your computer, your bank account, the DN-R, WSVA, your insurance company, your log-in to GrayHaired.Tech, etc. But if you want to stay very safe online, different passwords are a need. But how do you keep up with all of those passwords?
I understand know how most people do it. They have two or three favorite passwords and use them; over and over. The problem with using a password repeatedly is that if someone hacks your password on one site, and it is the same as your email and bank account passwords, there could be problems.
I use a password manager. There are many out there and all have pluses and minuses. Personally, I have used LastPass for a couple of years. It is an excellent program. That was my password manager of choice. I tried Bitwarden. The user interface is very simple and similar to LastPass. That was nice since I did not have to learn a new program. They also cooperative with each other. By that, I mean I could, and did, export all of my passwords from LastPass to the Bitwarden and vice versa if needed. I had my passwords in to Bitwarden and fully operational in less than 10 minutes.
The way they work is that if you are on a site that you have previously saved your log-in and password to, you click on either apps' browser button in your bookmark bar. It recognizes the site you are logging in on and prefills the username and password. Then you are logged in clean, easy and you only have one password to keep up with. Well, Ron, you said this took care of all of your passwords. OK, all but one. You still need one great password for the password apps. However, I also suggest Two Factor Authentication for both and all sites that have it available. We have talked about that here in the past.
What if you go to a site you have not been to before? Easy — when enter your username and password or site credentials the first time, the programs will ask you if you want to save that to the password app you use. Once there, you can also select and choose a folder in the app to place the information to stay organized. I use it for work and home, so have only two folders. However, you can add as many as you wish.
I also use it on my Android phone, iPad and if I had an iPhone. That works nicely too. You always have to login the apps at the start of the day or your new browser session. You can choose those and other ways to log in. On my phone, I have to log in more often, but it is a pleasure compared to having to remember your password for each site. Speaking of that, you can create new passwords while in the apps. You can tell them the length of the password created along with character types, numbers, etc. Handy.
They both store the data in the cloud, i.e., another computer somewhere else. Microsoft Azure servers for Bitwarden. At last report, LastPass stores its data around the globe. The encryption is covered highly for security. If you choose to pay for the service, you get additional security and features. LastPass was hacked in 2017; however, the only information they say that was exposed was some account owner information but no passwords.
Finally, cost. Both are free in the lowest tear. BW is $10 a year and LP is $3 a month for the next level. I get the $10/year deal with Bitwarden as it also allows you to integrate it with Two Factor Authentication, which is a good thing. Check out one of my older articles if you need a review of that.
I favor Bitwarden, but both are good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.