Yes, I will spend the livelong day
With Nature in this month of May;
And sit beneath the trees, and share
My bread with birds whose homes are there.
(from “In May” by William Henry Davies)
Tomorrow is the first day of May.
While we don’t have large celebrations on this day, this year we should. Once again we can go outdoors to visit with friends and family.
Ancient May Day festivals always took place outdoors. Roman, Germanic and Gaelic folks observed the coming of spring with bonfires, theatrical performances, huge feasts and competitive events.
The best-known modern May Day traditions, observed in Europe and North America, include dancing around the maypole and crowning the Queen of May. One old tradition is the giving of May baskets, small baskets of sweets or flowers, usually left anonymously on neighbors' doorsteps.
May Day is still celebrated in various parts of Europe and Canada.
Here in Virginia, May signals the start of the planting season. While the chance is slim that we’ll have frost past May Day, the official last frost date here this year is on the 18th.
As always, if I really want to get a sense of the time, I turn to poetry.
Here are the last few lines of Leigh Hunt’s poem, “May and the Poets”:
Come, ye rains, then if ye will,
May’s at home, and with me still;
But come rather, thou, good weather,
And find us in the fields together.
In some years, torrential rains in May have driven us indoors to bail out our basements and run dehumidifiers, so Hunt’s sentiments are almost a prayer. Dear God, some rain to grow things but not so much to drown them.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow has a “seize the day” perspective in his poem, “It is Not Always May”:
Maiden, that read'st this simple rhyme,
Enjoy thy youth, it will not stay;
Enjoy the fragrance of thy prime,
For oh, it is not always May!
To which Christina Rossetti, in her poem, “May,” gives a response:
I cannot tell you what it was,
But this I know: it did but pass.
It passed away with sunny May,
Like all sweet things it passed away,
And left me old, and cold, and gray.
Now that I am in my olden years, I often think of how, when I was young, aging seemed unreal, as if it would never happen to me. However, though I may be old, I am not cold and gray. So there.
Leave it to Gerard Manley Hopkins, in “The May Magnificat,” to remind us of May’s most obvious thought:
Ask of her, the mighty mother:
Her reply puts this other
Question: What is Spring? —
Growth in every thing —
Spring reminds us that no matter how old and winter-bare the trees or how many years that bulb has been buried under the ground, each year they bud and open into fresh new growth.
And we can too.
