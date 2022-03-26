With no formal art education, a local woman explained how she got into drawing, painting and photography.

“It just came naturally, I guess,” she said.

Molly Wroblewski, of McGaheysville, is a full-time business owner and mom. Her business, Molly Suzanne Co., is the umbrella for her work as a photographer, artist and wellness products vendor.

Though Wroblewski has been taking pictures professionally since 2008, it wasn’t until more recently she wanted to help people with overall wellness.

Wroblewski said, in 2016, she dealt with illnesses including depression and anxiety. She felt like she had difficulties fulfilling her role as a mom because she just felt drained. She had other symptoms, like hair and weight loss, but it was difficult to pinpoint the cause.

Medical doctors told her there was nothing wrong, but she knew she didn’t feel well.

With the help of local chiropractor, she said she determined that her symptoms were stress related. Wroblewski said she had an intense schedule of running marathons and she started to turn to more calming forms of exercise, introducing more walking and yoga.

Wroblewski said she also started turning to natural remedies and lifestyle change to address the way she felt. She said she took herbal supplements, like ashwagandha and rhodiola, which are known to help with stress.

It was on this journey of lifestyle change and natural remedies that Wroblewski said she became inspired by botanicals, plants, flowers and herbs known for their healing properties. She also turned to art.

A detail-oriented person and lover of the outdoors, Wroblewski started drawing plants she found on walks. She never picked leaves or flowers, but tried to find ones that fell to the ground in good condition.

Sometimes she’d bring up photographs she took of different botanicals or find an image on the internet. She said she’d zoom in on images to capture each vein, petal or leaf.

“It’s incredible when you look at a flower closely, how intricate and beautiful nature is,” Wroblewski said.

Wroblewski said a friend even commissioned her to create a coloring page for a seminar on the healing powers of dandelion. Through that experience, she decided to keep going and make an entire adult coloring book.

“Artwork is sort of a piece of your heart,” Wroblewski said. “You feel a bit vulnerable when you put your artwork out there.”

Laura Tuomisto, director and art therapist at Shenandoah Art Therapy in Waynesboro, said creating art, like coloring book pages, can help people on healing journeys. As an art therapist, Tuomisto said she forms a supportive triangle with her clients, who do artwork that Tuomisto witnesses and helps them find insight from them.

“There’s something magical that happens when you bring art into the therapeutic process,” Tuomisto said. “It works with all parts of the brain. When we’re making art, the whole brain lights up like a Christmas tree on FMRI scans. I would even argue that we’re working with the whole body. It allows us to get a lot more out.”

“Healing Botanicals: An adult coloring book, educational resource and note taking guide,” was completed in February of 2020. It includes 30 ink drawings of different botanicals to color. On each drawing, Wroblewski printed details of each plant like medicinal uses and parts of the plant.

“The integrity of the book was really important to me,” Wroblewski said. “You could use markers; you could even use watercolor and it would be a thick enough page.”

She put the book on her Esty online shop and said it sold well when the pandemic started.

Wroblewski created three more books, each with a unique theme and she also created a planner. Wroblewski released her latest adult coloring book, “Beautiful Birds: A coloring book, educational resource and note-taking guide,” in March.

Wroblewski said she’s already sold 50 copies of her bird book and over 600 coloring books total. She said she believed many of her customers turned to relaxation techniques and calming activities to cope with the pandemic.

“[Coloring] allows you to just focus on filling this space with a color that makes sense in that moment. It allows you to be more in the present moment and more mindful. I think it also connects people with their inner children. [It brings] you back to a time when you weren’t carrying the weight of the world,” Tuomisto said.

The books are also on sale at the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum at James Madison University and at Grass Roots Landscaping.

“To see how people use the books and benefit them and how it helps them heal or not feel so anxious [is] super rewarding and that’s why I do what I do,” Wroblewski said.

Since then, she’s introduced wellness products, like candles, soaps and bath bombs. Wroblewski also sells prints of her botanical art, colorful drawings of flora and fauna. Recently, Wroblewski introduced recycled wooden frames from Knoched VA, her husband Brad Wroblewski’s furniture carpentry business.

“With her botanicals and the local eastern hardwoods that I use, we figured it would be a pretty cool combination to show what the leaf looks like, or what the botanical side of that tree or plant looks like and then make the frame out of that,” Brad Wroblewski said.

The two, who have been together for four years, said they each created a career out of things they loved to do. Brad Wroblewski makes furniture from salvaged wood. He started out making pieces from barnwood, salvage from old barns, and has moved on to urban wood, which are trees that are taken down for construction or because of blight.

Brad Wroblewski said salvaged wood often comes in gnarled shapes, with curved edges or other unexpected features. He said working with repurposed wood is his joy.

“It’s just something about taking wood that people consider trash wood and, to me, underneath all of it is just the coolest, most beautiful figured wood that you’re going to find,” Brad Wroblewski said.

Urban Wood Grants New Life To Old Lumber Abandoned in a forgotten field, a decrepit barn in the woods could easily audition for the r…

The two, who share a love of the outdoors, said they’ve partnered to created framed pieces for Molly Wroblewski’s Etsy shop. The pieces combine Wroblewski’s botanical art, which her husband’s frames with wood from the same tree or plant that she drew.

Brad Wroblewski said it has been difficult for each of them, running a successful creative business doesn’t happen overnight, he said.

Molly Wroblewski said she’s planning another adult coloring book, inspired by the Pacific Northwest, where she and her husband traveled last summer. Brad Wroblewski said they took a trip to see California’s Redwood forests and Lassen Volcanic National Park.

“It was up both of our alleys and it was something we both wanted to do,” Brad Wroblewski said. “It was a cool juxtaposition between hot, dry, high mountain air and this humid, cool, misty, ethereal forest.”

Both of the Wroblewskis said they get their inspiration from the outdoors. Brad Wroblewski said their businesses focus on bringing elements of nature close to people.

“In our home, we try to bring anything from outside and connect it to our art,” Brad Wroblewski said. “We just wanted to intermingle both of our passions and the work that we focus on and mix those together.”