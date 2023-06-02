Meaning Of Academic Robes Highlighted By Local Professor

STAUNTON — Kyle Hackett, assistant professor of painting and drawing at James Madison University, gives evocative portraits and self-portraits of the Black male figure, with an emphasis on academic robes and on breaking up an image into separating tones.
Every viewer walks into a gallery with their own set of symbols and references. Looking at the Black male figure in the United States involves deconstructing yourself, as well as the image in front of you. How much are you projecting your own set of memories and symbols onto a painting, and how much of your interpretation is the artist’s intention?
“Return to Self & the Constructed Image,” a show on display at the Beverly Street Studio School Gallery, in Staunton, makes for a fascinating interplay between the self and the canvas.
Academic regalia, originating from medieval Europe, enduring centuries in more or less the same form, carries its own history and symbolism when it enters the room. Online, there are charts identifying the meanings of colors found on the robes in stripes, lines and chevrons. Unless you are a professor, wearing your robes for each graduation ceremony you attend, it is easy to forget the correspondences, even if you’ve worn them yourself. My own degrees are in English and creative writing on the chart they are listed as white — as are my main interests — art and history.
In Hackett’s four portraits of men in regalia, traces of bronze, reddish gold, and red run through the robes, and white is also a powerful presence. The rigid white collars in #6 After Attenuation, #8 After Judgement, and #10 After Image literally have the man collared, the neck claimed where his life force is vulnerable. The dual levels of color as race and color as regalia exercise perception. In the regalia color chart, burnt orange indicates economics. However, in the paintings, the color doesn’t seem like a direct link to the study of economics, but rather to the status and protection that gold and metals and academics bring.
In After Judgement the line of burnt orange exists along the full chest, like the top of an actual shield of war, instead of a symbolic chevron. The same color, along with white, outlines the figure’s head in delicate, narrow lines, a halo effect. Since the body is obscured by the robes, and the neck is constricted by the collar, the man is split into two, with the mind being supreme and the body hidden and disempowered. The sleeves of the robes, also tinged with orange, are the shapes of Renaissance angel wings, suggesting heaven. There emanates from the canvas the troubling impression that academia might be a form of death, particularly the death of the Black male body. The figure gives every indication that the body in this case is powerful and muscular, making its erasure suspect, an attempt at control.
The hands in this work are passive and the fingers interlaced and spread out. They are also a shield, a protection poised against his stomach. The face has a heavy veneer so that in certain light it is hard to see, a message that the appearance hides the real man. In #9 After Accommodation, the man’s face is also heavily veneered, to the same effect. In this striking painting, the man wears a stole decorated with a key and with the forms of columns. At first, I wondered if the columns were a symbol of the classical Greek learning attached to Western universities. Afterwards I discovered, through the magic of the search engine, that the column shapes and the key are features of a Kente stole. Kente cloth originated in Ghana over three hundred years ago as a garment for kings and queens. I had seen graduates wearing Kente stoles, but I had not noticed the symbols as they moved past me.
In his artist’s statement, Hackett writes, “How can slowing down views challenge understood relationships between the image, surface, and material? At the same time, how can this process reveal insight into the psychological state of the painter and the painting? By emphasizing conflicts between the inner and outer, I hope to foster new realities and ways of being understood as not black or white, wealthy or poor, but human.”
In After Accommodation and After Image the hands are brought together, touching. They portray the absence of manual labor and also of active expression. They are without energy, at rest. The tight, closed fist, symbol of Black power, came to my mind in contrast. This was my own association, made out of the images of American civil rights history, formed without direct prompting.
Similarly, I could not look at the necks, sometimes oddly twisted, as in #6 After Attenuation, #10 After Image, and #13 Untitled Spirits #3, without associating them with lynching. I wondered if I were viewing these same paintings in Africa, whether the hands and the necks would have brought to mind the same thoughts. Especially in the light of Hackett’s artist statement, I felt that the artist should be free to carry or not carry the weight of the violent past, as inspiration leads. Otherwise a portrait was not at liberty to inhabit different moods. I was not wrong to make associations that might differ from the artist’s, but those connections needed to be examined, not automatic and unquestioned.
Hackett writes that he references “contraptions, braces, or postures from early photography that might objectify and hold a sitter in place.” The exposures were so long in the 19th century that any movement at all created blur. People sitting or standing for portraits needed help to stay as still as possible. A neck brace and a back brace would at times be set up behind them, the brace device resembling a tripod with two outreaching arms. Within this context, the craning of the necks in the paintings suggest the discomfort of self-presentation, framed within an era of art history. Combined with the histories I brought and projected, the result is a stereoscopic view of race and portraiture.
In Hackett’s work, sometimes the figure is dark, and the shadow is light. In Untitled Spirits #5, a man looks out a bright window; the window becomes a movie screen and the man a projection. Which of the polarities is real, and which one is the shadow? In Untitled Spirits #3 the shadow appears larger and better able to defend itself than the man. We are led to awareness of the choices we make as artists, sitters, and viewers.
