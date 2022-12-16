While many families have boxes of holiday decorations in their basements, closets and attics, Pat Kennedy’s Harrisonburg home stores boxes of decorations for an important cause.
Kennedy, now retired, lost her son Ken, who was stillborn, in July, 1987. Devastated, Kennedy said she felt a restless urge to do something that would help her own family and other parents who had miscarriages, stillborn babies or lost their children in early infancy.
Kennedy and her husband Vic Landis founded the bereaved parents memorial tree service at the old Rockingham Memorial Hospital, in Harrisonburg in December, 1987, as a way to support bereaved parents during the holidays.
Returning for the 36th year, Kennedy and Landis decorated the 15-foot tree – now in Sentara RMH’s lobby in Harrisonburg – with ornaments that grieving parents bring to the hospital each year.
During an annual memorial tree ceremony, Kennedy and Landis hang the first ornament on the tree in honor of their son, Ken. They then invite attendees at the service to hang an ornament in honor of a lost child.
“There’s usually a small segment of music, there’s usually a speaker who talks about grief and the grieving process,” Kennedy said. “Then everybody’s invited to bring an ornament that they can hang on the tree.”
Parents can hang an ornament on the tree any time after the ceremony, while it is on display until Jan. 1. Each year, Kennedy and Landis pack up all of the ornaments on the tree and store them at home, bringing back every ornament from the tree over the years.
After 36 years, Kennedy and Landis said there are hundreds of ornaments. The first ceremony was held in the lobby of the old RMH, Kennedy said.
“That lobby was full. There were 50 or 60 people there,” Kennedy said. “And people who had had losses numerous years before but they had never had the opportunity to do that.”
Over the years, the tree changed locations a few times. The tree itself started out as a spare artificial one Kennedy and Landis donated. Merck donated money for a new tree in the 1990s, Kennedy said and finally, when the new RMH opened in 2010, Kennedy and Landis donated the current tree to the hospital.
Kennedy said she was originally part of a support group for parents who’d had miscarriages, still births or lost their children in early infancy.
While Ken was their first son, Kennedy and Landis said they eventually had two more children, a daughter who’s now 31 and a 34-year-old son.
Ornaments on the tree are meant to honor children lost due to miscarriage, still birth and early infant death. When Kennedy lost her first son, she said the tree gave her a place to go and find support and healing during the holidays.
“We don’t turn anybody away,” Landis said. “It’s a hard time at Christmas when you lose a child – or any of the winter holidays.”
