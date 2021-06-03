Do you feel dull?
After more than a year of being in mostly my own company, my brain feels like mush.
Oh, I’ve been reading. More than usual: books, fiction and nonfiction; articles online in the New Yorker, the Atlantic, National Geographic and more; the Daily News-Record…
And I’ve been writing, mostly for work.
I’ve been in (Zoom) work meetings with sharp people.
I’ve hosted (on Zoom) Enneagram book studies with insightful people.
I’ve met a friend weekly to bicycle at a slow, able-to-talk pace for the past year.
Of course, the husband and I talk, mostly about married couple stuff.
Still. I’m not making the connections between events and topics the way I always have.
You know how when you’re talking and you suddenly forget the name of an author, actor, TV show, town, old friend or recipe ingredient?
That’s gotten worse. I feel like at some point in most of my conversations, I stop in midsentence to say, “I forget.”
In looking up articles to explain this condition, I came across one “expert” who says it’s the lack of routine. That when lockdown started our daily routines were disrupted and that messed with our brains.
I couldn’t disagree more. I think it has more to do with the monotony of routine plus being isolated.
Several years ago, I watched this happen to an elderly neighbor. Smart woman. She was a newspaper reporter for most of her working life, then got into local government. Every week she bought the Sunday edition of the Wall Street Journal and spent the week reading it. She could quote articles she’d read decades ago.
After she retired, her memory started to go. Definitely a form of dementia. Then when she couldn’t drive, it got worse fast. Alone in that farmhouse day after day with few human interactions accelerated her mental decline.
Last night the husband and I watched a documentary called “Comedian,” which followed Jerry Seinfeld as he relaunched his standup comedy career after the end of his nine-season show, “Seinfeld.”
In one of Jerry’s first post-“Seinfeld” gigs at a late-night comedy club, he starts telling a joke and stops because he forgets the end of it. He checks his notes, but his notes are just cues, not the lines. Then he paces back and forth, trying to remember.
It was kind of embarrassing.
A film director friend and I were talking last week about memorization. He said memory is like a muscle. The more you use it, the stronger it gets.
Psychotherapist Hilda Burke says the more we are engaged in what we’re doing, the more likely we are to remember it. Like when we go on vacation to a place we’ve never been. All our senses are awake to the new experience.
Not so being home all the time.
Being on screens nearly 24/7 also limits our ability to remember. Plus there’s the tendency to skip around, clicking hyperlinks, checking messages, without actually finishing and pondering what we’ve read.
And then during COVID, there was all the fear-mongering, confusing directives and contradicting “science.” Not to mention all the other bad news.
One thing I’ve found that helps, which Burke agrees with, is to pay attention, even to the everyday environment. When I drive to the grocery store, look at the fields, houses and yards along the way. Can I notice something I haven’t seen before?
It takes intentional focus to be here in this moment, no matter how monotonous or difficult this present moment may be.
If only I could remember to do that.
