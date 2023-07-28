MennoMedia, the publishing ministry of Mennonite Church USA and Mennonite Church Canada, is preparing a suite of major publishing projects to celebrate 500 years of Anabaptism in 2025.
With the significant anniversary of the faith tradition approaching in 2025, MennoMedia has developed a wide range of projects to celebrate, document and inspire, drawing contributions from around the world and across the full spectrum of Anabaptist denominations.
Mollee Moua, managing editor of the Anabaptism at 500 project described the range and scale of the project, along with why this work is so significant to her.
The anchor project of the suite of new publications will be an “Anabaptist Community Bible.” Using the Common English Bible, Anabaptism at 500 reached out to over 500 community groups to contribute what will become just one of three different types of new margin notes.
“We divided the bible into 500 pieces, and our goal was to get 500 community groups to study the scripture, then send back their notes from their Bible studies. We’ll have three different kinds of margin notes, the ones coming from the Bible study groups we’ve called ‘community reflection notes.’ We also have a group of scholars going through early 16th-century Anabaptist notes, so we’ll have early Anabaptist Witness notes, and our third category will be biblical context notes. We are working with 57 Anabaptist scholars that will be writing introductions to each of the biblical books,” she said.
In addition to this cornerstone project, MennoMedia is also producing a new catechism book for youth and young adults, a range of children’s books and even a digital app.
The second huge contribution to the Anabaptist literature by MennoMedia will be a new commemorative storybook, featuring personal accounts and photographs from Anabaptists around the world, to showcase initiatives that embody the Anabaptist values of peace, justice, discipleship and community.
“It’s a book that will feature stories of Anabaptists living out their faith and creative expressions today,” said Moua. “For example, there is the Anabaptist church in Myanmar that is putting on peace conferences for young adults in response to the violence there, wanting to educate their young about the Anabaptist faith and their non-violence principles.”
Other examples already selected for the publication are stories about a mural used as a visual aid during Amish baptismal classes, a congregation that created specialized teams to help its members reduce consumer debt, promoting financial freedom and stewardship within the community, and the construction of an inclusive playground by a forward-thinking congregation, providing a safe and welcoming space for children of all abilities to play and learn together.
Growing up in the Hmong Mennonite Church in Ontario, Moua draws from her own, and her minority community’s, experience of the significance of a welcoming tradition in her search for contributions to the project.
“How the Hmong people got connected to the Mennonite Anabaptist tradition was through refugee sponsorship,” said Moua. “Because of the Vietnam War, a lot of the Hmong people ended up becoming refugees, and a lot of them were sponsored by Mennonite Congregations. That was our introduction into the Mennonite faith. It was the Mennonites that welcomed us into this foreign country and helped us to acclimate into this new country that we were in.”
With this personal history in mind, Moua is passionate about capturing the full diversity of the Anabaptist tradition for this significant moment in history across denominations, geographically and ethnically.
“We want the book to be reflective of the diversity of Anabaptism today and so wanting to make sure that we capture that diversity in the stories. We don’t have pockets of stories from the same geographic locations or ethnicities, so the stories that we are gathering, we are hoping will reflect that diverse family as it is today,” she said.
MennoMedia is still accepting submissions for inclusion in the book and invites contributions from individuals, congregations, organizations and communities, and is keen to find stories from outside Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Ontario, Canada.
Submissions should include a brief description of the story idea, along with up to three vivid photographs that document the creative expressions of Anabaptist witness. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 30. Submissions can be sent to MolleeM@MennoMedia.org.
For more information about the Anabaptism at 500 projects, visit https://anabaptismat500.com/.
Or for more information on the full range of products and projects of MennoMedia, visit https://www.mennomedia.org/.
