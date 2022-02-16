On Sunday mornings, it’s a party in El Paisano Bakery.
People from all walks of life, kids and adults, stream into the bakery for its fresh sugar cookies and authentic Mexican baking.
From special order tres leches birthday cakes to balloons to handmade pinatas shaped like stars, the Mexican bakery has everything customers need for a fun party.
Decorated by Berenice Rodriguez, the eye-catching tres leches cakes can be special ordered for birthdays.
The cakes, often made with kids’ themes like princesses or characters from children’s TV show “Paw Patrol,” are how Rodriguez and her husband, Hugo Santiago, first got the idea to own a bakery.
“We have the whole package,” said Rodriguez.
Welcoming customers with blinking LED lights and sweet Valentine’s Day decorations, the small bake shop sells classic Mexican baked goods from cases.
Right now, El Paisano’s cases are also filled with sumptuous Valentine’s Day treats. The bakery’s homemade donuts, spicy with a bready texture, come with chocolate covered strawberries, flan and tres leches cakes decorated with pink hearts.
Rodriguez, 27, dreamed of opening a bake shop like the ones she’d visit with her sister, Dayanna Rodriguez, 22, when they were growing up.
Santiago, who grew up in Veracruz, shared that same dream of opening a bake shop.
Santiago learned to bake from working at Flor de Mexico, another Mexican bakery, on South High Street in Harrisonburg.
The couple started baking their own chocolate and vanilla sponge cakes, soaking them in the traditional mix of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk and heavy whipping cream.
In Spanish, Santiago explained how he wanted to open his own bakery in hopes that his two kids could have a better life.
“We came from the bottom,” Rodriguez said.
Dayanna Rodriguez said aunts and uncles in their family had been successful opening their own restaurants.
When Dayanna Rodriguez saw a space become available on Wolfe Street next to Kline’s Dairy Dar, her sister and brother-in-law decided to take their shot and open their own bakery.
With Dayanna Rodriguez and the sisters’ father as employees, El Paisano opened in October 2018.
Dayanna Rodriguez said that when customers come in who aren’t familiar with Mexican baking, their visit often includes a tour of the sugar cookies, molasses cookies, soft breads stuffed with jalapeños and cheese and importantly, the tres leches cake.
“[People] come in and are so surprised,” Dayanna Rodriguez said. “They are so curious about what we have.”
Santiago is the main baker. He wakes up early each morning to prepare the breads and cakes for the day. Dayanna Rodriguez estimated the bakery makes about 10 trays of breads and pastries each day.
“He loves what he does. He puts so much time,” Berenice Rodriguez said. “He is that kind of person that it has to be perfect. If he doesn’t like it, he will [bake] it again until he’s happy with it.”
Santiago bakes the most popular bread and pastries each day, like a chunky cornbread loaf, tricolor sugar cookies and jalapeno cheese and chorizo-stuffed bread.
The bakery currently offers a special treat for those with a soft spot for conchas.
Spanish for “shell,” or “conch,” conchas are a traditional Mexican pastry. The airy bread is sweetened with sugar and the outside is coated in a crunchy sugar crust that’s often colored yellow or pink.
For Valentine’s Day, El Paisano is offering a “ramo de conchas,” a bouquet of the soft buns wrapped in colored cellophane.
Like a dealer at a casino table, Berenice Rodriguez packages and prices trays of donuts and fresh-baked bread at the counter decorated with neon lights.
Always offering a little something extra, Berenice Rodriguez is passionate about great customer service. She wants her customers to feel like family, offering each one a smile to brighten their day.
“I want to make them feel good,” she said.
A sense of community is the inspiration behind the bakery's name.
Paisano is a word for “friend” or “countryman” in Italian and Spanish.
The couple plans to expand, but the details aren’t set yet. The couple said they are where they are because of the community.
“Gracias a la comunidad que nos apoyando,” Santiago said. "Thanks to the community for supporting us."
