Walking in the woods is a way many people unwind.
Being in communion with nature is what inspires Deborah Coffey, a local artist, according to a press release.
Coffey, a teacher of mindfulness and self-compassion, has taught and shown art locally and around the world as far as Zurich, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok, the press release said.
Her upcoming exhibition, “While Wandering,” will open at Hess Financial, an independent financial planning firm on East Market Street. The show will open on April 1, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. It will remain on display through the end of the month, according to the release.
Inspired by walking in nature and the mindful self-compassion movement, a philosophy for building emotional resilience, Coffey’s multimedia show combines elements of photography, collage and painting.
The opening reception, part of the Arts Council of the Valley's First Fridays of the Valley arts experience, will include a brief artist’s talk. Coffey encourages people of all ages to come to the show, according to the release.
“[My style of art] helps me create wonder and new points of view,” Coffey said in the release. “[The art fosters] noticing natural objects and miniature ‘worlds’ in the surprising way that I discovered them while walking mindfully in the forest.”
— Staff Report
