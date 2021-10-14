On mornings when there seems no reason to get out of bed, there’s coffee.
The thought of it, steaming and dark. The aroma, wafting up the stairs from the kitchen, awakening my sense of smell and then my eyes.
Stumbling around my room in the dark, careful not to awaken the husband, groping for my robe and slippers.
The coffeemaker, set the night before to automatically start at 6 a.m., gurgling out the last few drops into the pot.
The pouring of the fragrant fluid into my favorite mug. The tinkling of the spoon stirring in the cream and sugar. The feeling of my hands wrapped around the warm mug.
That first sip … Ah.
“Why, yes, I could start my day without coffee,” writes blogger Nanea Hoffman. “But I like being able to remember things like how to say words and put on pants.”
And David Letterman said, “If it wasn’t for the coffee, I’d have no identifiable personality whatsoever.”
It’s true. In my house, coffee is first, before anything else gets said or done.
(I’d love to have pour-over coffee in the morning, but doubt I could manage it: boiling the water, setting in the filter, measuring in the coffee, swirling the water in around the top edges to chase the coffee down into the filter, waiting for it to drip.
The same goes for freshly ground. Not only the task of grinding the coffee beans, but the noise. Too much.
All that mindful making is for a cup later in the day.)
On a podcast I recently listened to, a psychologist (can’t remember who) talking about depression said that if the only thing that gets you out of bed is coffee, then you have hope.
It must work both ways. According to a comprehensive review conducted by a leading researcher in neurology, drinking coffee can reduce depression risk by up to one-third.
“Evidence shows that coffee drinkers are significantly less likely to be depressed than people who do not drink coffee,” said Dr. Alan Leviton of Harvard University. “Coffee’s positive impact on mental health appears to be related to its anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, and microbiome-promoting properties … .”
The greatest mental health benefits come from drinking at least two cups of coffee per day, the research found. Of almost 10,000 adults in the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, those who drank at least two cups experienced a 32% lower prevalence of self-reported depression than people who didn’t drink coffee.
But it’s more than science. There’s more to coffee than its chemical properties, don’t you think?
“Coffee connects us in so many ways: to each other, to our senses, and to the earth that supports the coffee trees,” says Rohan Marley, chairman of Marley Coffee.
Somehow, it does.
In the morning, as we sit on the porch sipping, it connects the husband and me. When someone comes to visit, I make a fresh pot and we sit in the kitchen talking, connecting. When I meet a friend for coffee, we sit in or outside the café, communing over our cups.
Sharing the smell, the taste, the sight, the feel, the sound.
In Jerry Seinfeld’s TV show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” Jerry picks up a friend in an awesome car, drives around and ends up in a coffee shop. That’s when the rich conversation starts.
Jerry Seinfeld sums up my feelings pretty well about coffee:
“We want to do a lot of stuff; we're not in great shape. We didn't get a good night's sleep. We're a little depressed. Coffee solves all these problems in one delightful little cup.”
