This weekend at Massanutten Regional Library’s Central Branch, children will have the opportunity to meet firefighters from the Harrisonburg Fire Department and hear music from the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival.
Kicking off the annual summer reading program at all seven branches of the Massanutten Regional Library, the Central Branch in downtown Harrisonburg offers the firefighters storytime on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon and the Bach Festival concert and poetry reading — especially for kids — on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.
Part of the Fantastic Family Fun series of storytimes, members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department will help kids read a book, sing songs and do crafts, according to a press release. Both the firefighters reading and the concert are free and open to the public.
The fun continues on Saturday with the music of great German baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach. After Joanne Gabbin, of the Furious Flower Poetry Center at James Madison University, reads her new children’s book, members of the Bach Festival orchestra will perform a concert and do an “instrument show and tell,” the press release said.
To sign up for the summer reading program, which is open to readers of all ages, visit mrlib.readsquared.com.
