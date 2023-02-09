On March 11-14, the Virginia Association of Museums is holding its annual conference in Harrisonburg with the theme of “On the Cusp of Revolutionary Change.”
Discussions, lectures, and site visits will prepare museums for the 250th Anniversary of the birth of our country in 2026.
1776 was about American revolutionaries, so the conversations will center on embracing change in revolutionary ways. The general public can attend all or part of the conference with information and registration available at www.vamuseums.org
To investigate the theme of revolutionary change, museum lovers in Virginia don’t have to travel far. The Valentine, Richmond’s local history museum, is displaying the toppled, paint-splattered statue of Jefferson Davis, on loan to them by the Black History Museum and Cultural Center.
Accompanying the temporary exhibit is a survey that can be filled out anonymously and put into a nearby box. The survey asks visitors what they think should be the future of the statues taken down from Monument Avenue: interpretation, destruction, or reinstallation where they used to be? Visitors can also write and place post-it notes along a supporting beam. Those notes are public, though unsigned, and contain a variety of opinions. Some visitors write responses on other people’s notes.
The Jefferson Davis statue was sculpted by Edward V. Valentine (1838-1930), the first president of the Valentine Museum, and so it is appropriate that the statue come home again, to be evaluated and a reckoning made concerning its significance. Admission is free on Wednesdays to encourage public input.
Before the exhibition, Jeff Johnson of 3D Print RVA scanned the Jefferson Davis statue for the purposes of historical documentation, using one scanner that was laser based and another that produced full color. The laser captured the cracks in the bronze, made when the statue was pulled off its pedestal and dropped and dragged; it also registered the bits of toilet paper around the neck. The full-color scanner reproduced the flow of pink paint.
Johnson says, “The big thing that changed between scanning and the statue on display was that the statue was standing when scanned and lying on its back when displayed. On its back it looked defeated, knocked out, lost. The fight is over. Still standing, it felt like it wasn’t done yet.”
After the scanning, according to Johnson, a restorer covered the statue in a protective seal, locking in the remnants of the George Floyd protests, preventing the paint from changing color over time.
During my own visit to the Valentine, on a Wednesday, I took in the results of the June 10, 2020 removal. The figure of Jefferson Davis had never registered with me as anatomically correct, even before it was damaged. The rigidity of the figure had seemed absolute, like that of a mechanical man. There had been no sense of muscles underneath the suit.
In the statue’s new position, the rigidity is accentuated by the jutting, broken arm, and by the awkward posture and balance, the Doric column having been transformed into a ball and chain. Still, my first reaction was shock when I saw the head bashed in. No matter how poorly done, the statue was still a human form. I responded on a visceral level, as if I were seeing a real person with a crushed skill.
Moving on from the head, I noticed two dates drawn into the base of the column, by Davis’s left foot: Jamestown 1607, and then, 1776. Those dates jarred me, though this second shock was a lesser one than the first. I had forgotten a claim of the Confederates. They had believed that they were the true upholders of the founding principles of the United States. I had read about their assertions, but having dismissed them as false, had also pushed them out of my mind.
Seeing those dates, which I hadn’t noticed when the Davis monument was intact, brought home the value of preservation. The visual aspects of a statue had a more direct, immediate impact on me than the words of a book; they were more pointed, and taken in all at once as well as in sections. It was valuable to me to be reminded of past beliefs through visual means.
If the paint splattered on the statue had been red, the blood metaphor would have been either a grisly mess or a laughable cliché from a horror film. Instead the paint was the color of stomach medicine, as if the nation had had collective indigestion from its confederate past, and threw Davis up in the process. The head was covered in black paint, perhaps as a reprimand for racism.
My own definition of art didn’t include this statue, so I didn’t mourn a beautiful object, in the way that I would for a marble head of Caligula or Nero, perfectly formed, if one of those busts were damaged or destroyed in the Met or in the British Museum. It was a historical artifact spread out on the floor, scheduled to travel to Los Angeles this coming fall. There, as part of a LAXART exhibition, it will be paired with a contemporary work to provoke new reactions and interpretation.
Alexandria Searls is the executive director of the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center in Charlottesville.
