Songwriters Hall of Fame and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Don McLean will headline on July 22 as part of the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival 2023.
McLean, nicknamed the American Troubadour and writer of hits such as "Castles in the Air," "Vincent" and "American Pie" will make the stop in the Shenandoah Valley as part of a global tour that has taken the singer across the United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in the last 12 months alone.
With frequent live shows, along with a website, new merchandise and even a deep dive documentary, McLean continues tour and challenge audiences around the world decades after the release of his first album "Tapestry" in 1969.
Popular in the folk music community, "Tapestry," which McLean refers to as "the best album I ever made," actually had its first chart appearance after the release of his second album "American Pie" in 1971.
"When the album American Pie came out, working with Ed Freeman, I don't think anyone could have produced that album but him. When I had it in my hand, the cover and the back of it, the smell of it, I said 'this is the best thing I'll ever do,'” McLean said.
Of the creativity and inspiration in his youth that led to his work, McLean said, "I think my mind was especially sharp at that point after I graduated from college because I’d been through so many different courses and read so many books about everything from religion, philosophy, history, economics and everything.”
McLean also credited some luck to the extraordinary success of two songs on the album “American Pie” and “Vincent,” the tribute to painter Vincent Van Gogh.
"The word luck is very important. I've been very lucky. I was the right singer and the right songwriter, the right guy at the right time in history, and I knew my audience," he said. “In those days, I had the same morality, had the same sensitivity that they had.”
In the over 50 years since its release, the single "American Pie," the eight-and-a-half-minute folk hit has received a wide range of awards and recognitions from around the world and has become one of the most recognizable choruses in music history.
The Recording Industry Association of America named "American Pie" among the top five Songs of the Century along with "Over the Rainbow," "White Christmas," "This Land is Your Land" and "Respect." And in 2017, the song was entered into the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, a library of just 500 recordings, including world-famous compositions and historic broadcasts.
While smany recognize McLean from “American Pie,” the artist takes great pride in the whole catalog of work he has created, regardless of the works success.
"I never say anything in a song that I wasn't proud of and didn't mean," he said. "It's so easy to have someone start singing hit songs that are basically meaningless but sell a lot.
"I have ideas. Each song that I write has a different concept. It's a different invention really.
“I use a whole different lyric writing style and a different musical style for every song that I do, so 'Wonderful Baby' is not like 'And I Love You So' which is not like 'American Pie.'”
This constant invention and reinvention, and the messages embedded in the work, were not always encouraged by those around McLean, he said.
"I'm proud of my work, and I did the right thing. But it was not easy. I had to fight with a lot of people — with record producers, record companies and people around me who were trying to make me do the commercial thing, the right thing. I said, 'You don't understand, I only do my thing. I don't care if it's commercial or right," he said. "I wanted to be part entertainer and I wanted to be part reporter about the world, so I didn't just want to be strictly an entertainer that sang popular, meaningless songs. I wanted to be a person that sang sometimes dangerous songs."
This sentiment is clear in the album “Prime Time,” which McLean describes as “probably the least successful record I ever made but an important record to me.”
The album was a response to McLean’s observation of music beginning to be made by “machines" and “all reality in America coming through the television,” he explained.
Decades after the release of so many genre-defying songs and albums, and with a deep commitment to meaningful music-making, McLean is as popular as with domestic tour dates back to back around the world with no signs of slowing, despite approaching 78 years old.
"The last seven years since my divorce I've spent a lot more time traveling. When I was home for 30 years raising two children, I tried to be home more so I would do probably half that amount, so now I'm very busy and happy to go places and sing, it's my life,” he said.
McLean is open-minded about the motivations of some concert attendees, he said, but thinks the music brings audiences into the show regardless of their initial reasons to attend.
"I think that at this point in my life, there are people that show up just to have a look at me and see what I sound like. Hopefully after it's over they will say, 'that was a much richer experience than I anticipated,'" he said. "I'm a walking history book really. I've rambled around the world for 50 years. I have things I want to say. I have all different kinds of songs that I sing.”
In 2022, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of "American Pie," McLean teamed up with documentary filmmaker Spencer Proffer, who had the idea to create a film about the making of the hit song, the process of which actually taught McLean new things about his own work.
"I didn't expect to participate much except do an interview or two, but as we went along I began to realize things that I’d never thought of before. The main thing is that the song took me 10 years to write. It’s the only song that I ever had those kinds of ideas percolating for that length of time," he said. "It's my life, interwoven with the events that were happening during that decade. So it's a biographical song as much as it is anything else.”
Proffer's documentary titled “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie'” is available to stream on Paramount+ and Amazon and tells the whole story of the creation of the song and its effects on culture globally.
When asked if there could ever be another "American Pie," McLean was emphatic about the nature of art.
"If you do it right, you do something that is eternal. There is no sequel. There is no prequel. There's no way to make it any better," he said. "You can only mess it up."
McLean will headline the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival on July 22 at 8 p.m. at Pavilion at Shrine Mont. Pavillion tickets are available for $67 and lawn tickets for $62.
For information and tickets for McLean's show at the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival and for a full lineup of acts at the festival, visit https://musicfest.org/.
