An anonymous donor funded a concert at Bridgewater College by Cathedra, the resident choir of the Washington National Cathedral, the principal church of Episcopal faith in the U.S.
The professional choir, which specializes in Baroque and Renaissance music but also includes works by modern composers in its repertoire, will take the stage in the college’s Concert Hall at the Carter Center for Worship and Music at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The free program, entitled “Miserere mei, Psalm 51,” focuses on the Bible passage where King David repents to God for his sins, according to a press release.
Open to the public, the program will include the a performance of the world premiere of “Wash Me Thoroughly,” a commissioned arrangement of 17th century composer Gregorio Allegri’s “Miserere Mei, Deus.” The new piece of music was created by Trevor Weston, composer and a professor of music at Drew University in Madison, N.J., and will be performed by the members of Cathedra, the release said.
The donor also provided the opportunity for the choir, led by Michael McCarthy, canon of music for the cathedral, to conduct a private workshop with the college’s Concert Choir. It will include feedback from McCarthy for the overall choir and special workshops for each section of singers in the concert choir, according to the release.
“The opportunity to work with professional musicians and ensembles outside of Bridgewater adds a delicate degree of depth of musical experience and nuance that will enhance each student’s understanding of what it means to be a serious choral musician,” Ryan Keebaugh, choral director and assistant professor of music at Bridgewater College, said in the release.
Additionally, the college’s concert choir will travel to Washington to participate in a choral evensong, a worship service led by the choir at sundown, at the National Cathedral, the release said. The trip is part of the gift from the donor.
