Margaret Marangione, a writing and literature professor at Blue Ridge Community College, spent the last few years on the receiving end of red pen revisions for her debut novel.
Usually doling out comments on her students' five-page essays on literary criticism and other topics for introductory composition classes, Marangione said she tries to strike a balance between offering constructive criticism and praise, after her book went through rewrites and revisions.
“My students are working 30 or 40 hours a week at a job,” Marangione said. “And maybe family obligations, so they’re doing school on the side. I have a lot of respect and admiration for them.”
After five or six years of drafting here and there, revising and editing, Marangione’s debut novel, “Across the Blue Ridge Mountains,” a fictional account of a woman’s life spanning 50-plus years through the eviction of people from the land seized for the Shenandoah National Park, was published in August by Abbeville, S.C.-based Moonshine Cove Publishing.
“It starts when she’s about 16 and finishes up when she’s 70, where she’s kind of looking back,” Marangione said. “It kind of spans her life, her growth also, as a woman.”
Running away with the handsome and adventurous “river rider” Holsom, Mary Dodson, the novel’s heroine, leaves her upper middle-class family as a teenager, Marangione said. When the relationship turns out to be abusive, Dodson escapes and is sent to live with a new family in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
“I read this book in blazing gulps and thought about it for days after I finished the last page,” Tom Barbash, author of “The Dakota Winters,” wrote in a review. “[Marangione] has created a clear voiced, brave and unforgettable heroine equal to the myriad challenges she faces.”
Originally planning the book as a “quilt,” Marangione said it included photos, recipes, songs and other supplements spliced into the text, which were removed from the copy but are posted on Marangione’s website, msmarangione.com.
“It [chronicles] her life up in the mountains and everything that encompasses,” Marangione said. “To eventually getting married to a mountain man and experiencing the evictions from the Shenandoah Park.”
Shenandoah National Park was established in 1935. To acquire the land to create it, though, hundreds of families in Rockingham, Page, Augusta, Greene, Madison, Albemarle, Rappahannock and Warren counties either sold their property to the state for the project or lost it through condemnation.
After exploring Shenandoah National Park in her 20s, Marangione became aware of the history of removals of the individuals who inhabited the land.
“I kind of fell in love with Shenandoah National Park, hiking in the park,” Marangione said. “You just sometimes come across cemeteries or you’ll see sometimes old stone outlines of chimneys.”
Over an ensuing 12 years, Marangione said she pieced together “sociological” research that consisted of sorting through Shenandoah National Park archives, conducting informal interviews and reading transcripts of oral histories, whose creation was led by the late Luray writer and researcher Dorothy Noble Smith in the 1970s, Marangione said.
“Who are these people?” Marangione said, recalling what spurred her interest in the lives of people in the Blue Ridge Mountains. “How do they compare and contrast to other mountain families in Appalachia?”
Beginning her research in the early 2000s, it was too late to talk to firsthand sources, such as the people who actually lived there. They had all died, and anyone who could give a firsthand account would have been very young at the time, she said.
“'Across the Blue Ridge Mountains' paints a picture of the life and times in the Blue Ridge Mountains just before the coming of Shenandoah National Park like no other book I’ve read. It transports me there with accurate details in an immersive saga,” Sue Eisenfeld, author of “Shenandoah: A Story of Conservation and Betrayal,” wrote in a review.
Marangione did not intend to write a book with the research. But on a cold winter’s day, when the shorter days prevent her from being outside and she tends to write more, a voice came to her. That ended up being the main character of the novel, available via Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
“Mary’s voice just kind of spoke right through me,” Marangione said, recalling when she first sat down to write.
