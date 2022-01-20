Author and musician James McBride will be giving an endowed lecture at Bridgewater College.
Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the talk has been moved to Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall, according to a press release.
Part of the college’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities, McBride will talk about his new book “Deacon King Kong.”
McBride is a native New Yorker. He’s worked as a staff writer for The Boston Globe. His memoir, “The Color of Water,” was placed on the New York Times Bestseller List. In 2015, McBride received the National Humanities Award.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be a Q&A after the lecture. Masks are required in all public spaces on BC’s campus.
The talk will also be livestreamed, viewable via bridgewater.edu/mcbride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.