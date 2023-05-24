Valley Playhouse is changing its name to “Friendly City Players,” board members of the group said.
The “rebrand” reflects board member’s desire to increase diversity and inclusion in the theater troupe, from recruiting lots of different skillsets on and off the stage and adding members from young children to older adults, in addition to the ideals of cultural and social diversity.
“I’d really love for families to be involved. I really want to see, like, mothers, fathers and their children at auditions,” said Mark Dowdy, Friendly City Players board member. “I kind of want it to be a family — a family affair.”
Along with a new name, the Friendly City Players released a season announcement, a marketing push to build enthusiasm for the upcoming shows it has slated.
This season, the Friendly City Players will put on three shows, which will all be staged at Court Square Theater.
Auditions will be open soon for “Tiny Beautiful Things,” a show that will take place August 10 – 20.
In the fall, Friendly City Players board member Mark Dowdy will direct “Urinetown: The Musical,” a political satire production, which is slated for Oct. 12–22, and from March 14–24, the Friendy City Players will perform “Peter and the Starcatcher,” the prequel to “Peter Pan” that was recently performed on Broadway.
The new name is a reflection of the board’s desire to bring new, fresh energy to the theater group, which has been performing in Harrisonburg since 1966, current board members said.
The change was inspired once the board reconvened after the COVID-19 pandemic. Board members said the Valley Playhouse was faced with challenges from COVID-19 on top of other problems.
“One of the biggest issues right now in theater in general is, you’ve got to get butts in seats, right?” said J.P. Gulla, managing director of Court Square Theater, who was once a board member of Valley Playhouse. “You’ve got to get people back out — you’ve got to get people back involved.”
Court Square Theater has been home to Valley Playhouse productions for a long time, said Dowdy, who has been a part of the community theater group for nearly 10 years. Dowdy is the group’s unofficial technical director. He first got involved as a lighting director for a production of “Steel Magnolias” years ago, Dowdy said.
Nowadays, he uses Q software to control lighting and sound and other technical aspects of an onstage production, he said.
Friendly City Players aims to attract members who bring a variety of skillsets. Friendly City Players President Claire Wayman said there is a long list of talents needed that aren’t all about acting and stage presence.
“Sort of anything that goes into creating a production or behind the scenes,” said Claire Wayman, Friendly City Players board president. “If you want to help build sets, paint sets, if you’re a designer and want to help design posters. All of that.”
The group is volunteer-run and is holding a volunteer interest “meet and greet” meeting June 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Valley Roots Team of Kline May Realty building, located at 83 S. Main Street.
“Come see what we’re about, meet some board members, sign up if you want to help stage manage a production,” Wayman said. "If you want to, make sure you’re on the audition list for an upcoming show.”
