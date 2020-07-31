It’s wonderful to be on your spiritual path for so long and still make new discoveries, find new practices, experience inner and outer growth.
For a long time I’ve wanted to practice lectio divina (divine reading) but was not sure how to get started. Then, about two months ago, I found resources that made it simple.
But before I tell you about lectio divina, it’s important to discuss restlessness. Because that’s what prompts me to find new ways to experience God and pursue transformation.
For years I used a series of wonderful devotional guides, the first of which was called “A Daily Guide to Prayer for All God’s Ministers.” It was divided by weeks, each with a topic, starting at the first week of Advent. You read the same psalm every day, a different scripture every day (based on the liturgical year), choose a short quote or two from spiritual writers of many backgrounds and end with a prayer and hymn of the week. I always looked forward to my “quiet time.”
Then I became restless. After five or six years of using these books, they no longer held any appeal for me. My daily time slowly ground to a halt. I wondered what was wrong with me. Was I losing my desire for God? Was I no longer interested in spiritual growth?
Just let it go, I realized. And so for a while I did nothing.
Then I began reading books about spirituality in the morning, by various authors from different approaches. To this, about five years ago, I added centering prayer, which for me is 20 minutes twice a day of centering silence.
That was great … until it wasn’t.
Once again, I became restless. I found myself avoiding the centering time. Again, I questioned if something was wrong, but decided to trust that a shift was going on.
Within a week or two, a website about spiritual practices (lindsayboyer.com) rekindled my interest in trying lectio divina. I sent for a recommended book, “Too Deep for Words: Rediscovering Lectio Divina” by Thelma Hall, which made the practice quite accessible.
Lectio divina is an ancient spiritual practice for listening to a passage of scripture or other spiritual writing with the ear of the heart. It’s not the same as Bible study (which I’ve done for many years).
“In lectio divina we let go of more intellectual, studious, or effortful ways of reading the scripture and enter a state in which we are quiet and receptive to God’s word,” writes Lindsay Boyer. “We let go of our own words, and let God speak to us.”
Thelma Hall writes, “Lectio … is a holistic way of prayer which disposes, opens and ‘in-forms’ us for the gift of contemplation God wants to give, by leading us to a meeting place with [God] in our deepest center, [God’s] life-giving dwelling place.”
In this practice, the words of scripture have become very alive for me. On most days, I am deeply touched by the love in the words, by the challenge and invitation that come with those words. The practice naturally leads to a contemplative state.
And later in the day, rather than try to rack my memory for what I read that morning, the words are there. They speak to me throughout the day, sometimes for several days.
The centering practice is so valuable, however, that I still practice it later in the day.
What’s the moral of this story?
If you find that your spiritual practice is no longer “working” for you, let it go. See where you are led.
When we cling to the same practice or beliefs or spiritual teachers even though it’s no longer promoting our growth and spiritual desire, it’s become a dead end for us. We become set in our ways, critical of other spiritual practices, unable to learn and grow.
Trust me on this. Better yet, trust your deep self.
