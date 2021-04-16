Is this what it is to be restless?
You’re sitting in your favorite chair reading a book that normally you would enjoy. But you find yourself skimming over each paragraph to get to the next one.
You feel like you need to do something, but you don’t know what.
You go upstairs to the closet you’ve been meaning to clean out. You rifle through the jackets, dresses and skirts. You know that you’ll never wear most of them again and that you should get a large bag to put them in to donate to charity.
Instead you go outside for some fresh air. You’d like to take a walk but it looks like rain. The flower bed needs weeding and mulching. You think you should do that right now.
And on and on. From one thing to the next. Unable to stay interested or committed enough to stay with an activity.
Forgive this public pondering, this wandering wondering, this curiosity.
This moody inability to stick to one thing reminds me of when I was in my 20s.
“‘It’s the Sea of Restlessness,’ he said. ‘Fills you up with go go go, like you’re a bowl full of reaching and wanting but you don’t know what you’re reaching and wanting for’” (Catherine Valente).
Yes. It is like that.
I want to go somewhere. I look at maps. I find little towns to visit, museums to see, roads to explore. I make a list of day trip destinations: Mount Vernon, Berkeley Springs, Seven Bends State Park.
Then I wander further on the map: Memphis, Saint Louis, Savannah. I check train routes.
I make no plans, but the desire to go is strong. As George Constanza said in a Seinfeld episode, “I yearn.” But for what?
“I suppose what I really am is restless,” wrote Agatha Christie. “I want to go everywhere, see everything, do everything. I want to find something. Yes, that’s it, I want to find something.”
In lieu of traveling, books have always been able to transport me to other places and times. But lately sometimes, after a half page I want to stop. I don’t know what I am reading.
I’m not always like this. I am good at sticking with things until they are done, whether it’s a story or a project. I’m also good friends with stillness, with solitude and silence.
Perhaps it’s the whole stay-at-home thing of this past year.
Weary of the well-worn route to the grocery store, I’ve been turning down roads I’ve never driven before, taking the long way, exploring.
And I’ve been looking at motorcycles and convertible sports cars. I miss the adventure of taking off for who-knows-where. A Triumph, maybe, or another H-D Superglide. Or a BMW Z3 Roadster.
“I believe that curiosity, wonder and passion are defining qualities of imaginative minds and great teachers,” writes Kay Redfield Jamison, “that restlessness and discontent are vital things; and that intense experience and suffering instruct us in ways that less intense emotions can never do.”
I qualify for all of that.
In the end, maybe my restlessness has something to teach me. Is it something in me that needs to find expression in creating something? (Why am I collecting collage art supplies? Why have I been reminiscing about the plays I once wrote? Why do I keep trying new recipes?)
Or maybe I’m at the threshold of the transformation I’ve been seeking, that breaking free of my lifelong personality patterns, the ways I habitually react that so easily and predictably entrap me.
What about you? Are you ever restless? What do you do with it?
