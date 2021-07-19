With state psychiatric facilities reeling and mental health issues increasing during the pandemic, closing business would cause irreparable damage for nonprofit counseling services and advocacy groups, such as the Collins Center.
“Children are much harder to reach through virtual platforms,” said Maria Simonetti, executive director of the Collins Center. “We never closed our doors. When we needed to, we connected in person with children and families using COVID-19 protocols.”
Simonetti said abuse and violence were harder to detect during the pandemic because adults who can help are often part of school and religious organizations that weren’t meeting in person.
Local advocacy and counseling centers that provide accessible mental health care applied for grants and started new programs to engage with clients through the pandemic.
“Our doors were open for the entire pandemic,” said Ellen Harrison, executive director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board.
The Community Services Board is a publicly funded provider of mental health that works with insurance companies and offers reduced fees for people without insurance.
Harrison said the organization also tries to have more appointment slots in early mornings and afternoon to reach people who have to work during the day and can’t afford to miss work.
“Telehealth sometimes makes it easier for working people,” Harrison said. “They often join telehealth appointments from their cars after work instead of coming all the way to our office.”
Harrison said insurance providers made special concessions during the pandemic for telehealth, such as allowing nurse practitioners to offer services via telehealth appointments. Before the pandemic, only doctors could conduct appointments via telehealth and have it covered by insurance. Harrison said she hopes some of the reforms will stick post-pandemic.
“Insurance providers like Medicare made concessions during the pandemic,” Harrison said. “We’re waiting to hear an update on the status of telehealth. It made it easier to schedule appointments, and it would be nice if it stayed that way.”
For the Collins Center, which is a no-cost provider, responding to the pandemic meant getting a grant to provide tablets for clients who don’t have computer access at home so they could engage through virtual meetings.
“It’s not about reaching more people,” Simonetti said. “It’s about engaging with our existing clients over longer periods. Not everybody has access to a computer at home and not everybody has the ability to travel to our office for weekly sessions.”
The Collins Center applied for a $2,040 grant from the Serco Foundation, which aims to enhance public service outcomes for vulnerable populations, to purchase tablets and coloring supplies for at-home counseling. The Collins Center applied to purchase four tablets for clients of all ages to use from home.
“We wanted to include coloring books and treats for kids and their families, because children engage in therapy through stories and sometimes they like to have an activity to do during their session,” Simonetti said. “Wi-Fi access is an ongoing issue, but some people don’t have an updated computer at home so the tablets help with that.”
