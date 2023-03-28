The free-ranging cats came from beneath a shed on a recent day, lured from a winter’s sleep as Robin Richey baited traps with tuna.
“We have to get them when they are really hungry,” Teri Shirnia said of the colony of about 25 stray cats. “The problem we have in Winchester-Frederick County is they are breeding like crazy.”
Last year, the nonprofit Community Cat Alliance (CCA) trapped, spayed/neutered and returned more than 700 cats — all strays living in colonies — throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley, an impact average of well over one cat a day. This year, the group has increased its tempo.
The cat colony recently trapped near Berryville was shuttled to Anicira Veterinary Hospital in Harrisonburg to be spayed/neutered and vaccinated for rabies and distemper.
The CCA’s mission is simple but daunting — ease the number of unhoused felines in the Winchester-Frederick County area through a targeted catch-neuter-return (TNR) program to manage the feral cat population in a nonlethal way.
Volunteers entice the felines into traps with a plate of food, then the trap slams shut. A blanket is draped over the trap, which seems to calm the cats. After the journey to the veterinary clinic, the colonies are returned to the site from which they were taken.
CCA members say their TNR mission manages the growth of these cat communities. And once fixed and vaccinated, the cats are able to live much healthier lives, despite still being strays fed by caretakers.
“The TNR mission is humane. We are trying to find a way to control their population,” said Shirnia, the nonprofit’s president. “We are nipping a bud in exponential animal growth. This minimizes the intake at the shelters and the euthanizing at the shelters. Before you know it, you have 30 if you feed them. Two becomes eight, eight becomes 24. The problem goes on and on if you don’t spay and neuter.”
Feral cat clusters are a hotbed for diseases, inbreeding — which gives rise to birth defects — and violent scraps between cats that lead to injuries. In more suburban and urban areas, colonies often materialize behind fast food restaurants, shopping malls and in trailer parks.
These cats also take a bite out of wildlife.
According to the Cornell Ornithology Lab, feral or unowned cats are responsible for an estimated 69% of all cat-killed birds in the U.S.
“In the United States alone, there are 60 million to 100 million free-ranging, unowned cats. These are non-native predators that, even using conservative estimates, kill 1.3–4 billion birds and 6.3–22.3 billion mammals each year in the U.S. alone (Loss et al. 2013, Nature Communications),” the Cornell Lab of Ornithology website states.
It’s not just stray cats that pose a threat to global biodiversity. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists domestic cats as one of the world’s worst non-native invasive species in terms of ecological impact.
Neutering cats does not lessen their tendency to hunt and kill wildlife, studies show. But keeping down the feral population helps limit the impact on wildlife, according to groups like the CCA, and this is part of the overall aim of the TNR movement.
Not all believe TNR is an effective management strategy for reducing feral cats populations. Studies like this one — https://doi.org/10.2981%2Fwlb.00799 — argue TNR is not effective way to manage populations.
The CCA, which about 15 active volunteers, began the calendar year with a backlog of 1,000 cases.
“That’s a staggering number,” said CCA member Lydia Mahan.
As of March, the CCA had 850 cats in its queue awaiting services, evidence of the feral cat problem but also of the quick clip at which the CCA is working. The nonprofit is tipped about the existence of cat colonies by caretakers and property owners.
Members like Shirnia and Richey are hoping for donations from the public to continue to help fund the TNR program. They are also searching for volunteers.
“We are the only game in town, so we really struggle with the cost to do this,” Shirnia said. “This is not a sustainable model, so we need help (financial) and volunteers.”
The nonprofit raised $76,000 in 2014 and $118,000 last year. The CCA has a fundraising goal of $150,000 this year. For each cat, the TNR routine costs about $115. The CCA gets a 10% rescue price reduction rate with the clinics, but it’s still expensive.
After trapping the colony near Berryville, the volunteers were headed the next day to Cross Junction to do the same.
Shirnia said the CCA is the only active group in the area that focuses solely on TNR.
Richey took the afternoon off work to trap and fill out paperwork on each cat before the colony near Berryville was sent off to Harrisonburg.
The CCA has a number of lead transporters who use their own vehicles. The nonprofit also uses the Warren County Veterinary Clinic, especially when the price of gas ticks up.
Many in the group are passionate about caring for feral cats. Undeniably, it is a vagrant and hardscrabble existence for these animals.
“We have saved hundreds of lives and prevented the cruelty and starvation of hundreds more. For those who shrug and say ‘it’s only a cat,’ that’s simply not the end of the story,” Mahan wrote in an email.
Taking care of these cats is a passion for Richey. She has fed various colonies for about eight years, paying out of her own pocket.
“This is a nicer property, sometimes it’s a horrible situation. Sometimes they are sickly, we find them dead,” Richey said. “We sit out there in the cold, rain, sleet, snow to get that last cat.”
“The problem is not fenced in — it migrates,” Shirnia said. “It’s called targeted TNR. We try to draw a map around an area.”
So far this year, the CCA as TNR’d 169 stray cats.
To volunteer or donate to the CCA, go to https://communitycatalliance.org
