A local museum is telling the story of York, the enslaved explorer who was part of the Lewis and Clark expedition of 1804 to 1806.
In January, Charlottesville's Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center, a museum, opened “A Tribute to York: Readings, Exhibition, and Activities,” celebrating the contributions of York.
Through decision-making, strength, and teamwork, York helped the expedition and its boats reach the ocean. Admired by the indigenous people they encountered, York contributed to peaceful and cooperative relationships on the journey.
York was the first African American to cross the Rocky Mountains and to reach the Pacific. A program will include a read-aloud performance of excerpts from books about York for both children and adults. Following a tour of the exhibition of artworks and photographs, visitors can make a print or write a letter about York’s legacy.
In preparing for the new exhibition, we discovered that we already had on display the first representation of York in sculpture. When the City of Charlottesville delivered the statue “Their First View of the Pacific” (1919) to be stored at our site, we knew that there was a figure of York along the bottom of the bronze.
His figure is part of an intricate bas-relief that features the members of the expedition meeting with indigenous peoples in a variety of settings — the plains, a river and a Shoshone camp. What we hadn’t figured out was that the sculptural portrait of York, made by Charles Keck, is the oldest on record. York had been depicted in the paintings of Charles M. Russell, but not in three dimensional form. A bas-relief combines elements of both two dimensional and three dimensional artworks.
For “A Tribute to York,” York Place, a Black-owned business, gave the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center a grant to make a 3-D print of the bas-relief and to print photographs of other sculptures of York. 3-D Imaging RVA performed the scan and printing. The full-sized result is on view in the exhibition and reveals many details harder to see in the actual bronze. The cutting edge technology of the scan and print is also of interest, particularly to STEM classes, and visitors are allowed to touch the print and to pick it up.
Underneath the figure of York is the nameplate of the sculptor. Why Keck chose to put his name beneath York is a topic of speculation; the artist left no notes about his decision. York is depicted standing tall, far away from his owner, William Clark. The Lewis and Clark journals describe York as being very tall, and with no visual record of what York actually looked like, Charles Keck used the written information to create his artwork. The placement of the nameplate suggests that the sculptor identified with York; York’s feet are planted on the sculptor’s name.
The Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center has a physical connection to York’s family, which gives additional layers of significance to the representations we show of York.
Our building was built on land once owned by Jonathan Clark, William Clark’s grandfather, and it is presumed that York’s father, Old York, lived and worked on a section of the Clark property. That section is not part of our current boundary, but it is close, and it is also possible that Old York walked here and farmed or gathered or helped with hunting here. To walk in the footsteps of York’s father is to feel that period of time and slavery connected to the present day.
“A Tribute to York” opened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16. In February, for Black History Month, we are combining “A Tribute to York” with a printmaking workshop for people of all ages. The printmaking will be on foam core and made with non-toxic, water-soluble ink. The prints will honor York and his family, and visitors may take their print home or leave it for display in the museum. School groups are welcome. For reservations and field trip information, please email us at lcecvirginia@gmail.com You can also read more about us on our website lewisandclarkvirginia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.