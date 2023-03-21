Notes From A Museum: “Illustrating The Everyday” Explores Regions Of Virginia Through Art

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Inspired by Thomas Jefferson’s “Notes on the State of Virginia,” his only book, artist Suzanne Stryk travelled throughout the state making art and writing.
“There’s no such thing as the middle of nowhere,” she writes. “Every place is the middle of somewhere for some living being. That was my mantra as I journeyed through my home state of Virginia.”
Stryk’s sketches, artwork, and observations became “The Middle of Somewhere: An Artist Explores the Nature of Virginia,” a book that takes readers along with her through natural areas and museums and to her home in Bristol.
She visits five regions of Virginia, beginning with the Shenandoah Valley, and continuing to the Tidewater area, the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge, and the Appalachian Plateau. She provides layered artwork using maps, found objects, plants and paint. Her written accounts describe people and places protecting animals and plants.
On March 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Ivy Creek Natural Area outside Charlottesville will host “Illustrating the Everyday,” featuring “The Middle of Somewhere,” by Suzanne Stryk, and “Landings: A Crooked Creek Farm Year,” by Arwen Donahue. Both authors will be in attendance. “Landings” is the story of a Kentucky farm, in watercolors and journal entries. It's a modern version of a medieval Book of Days, rooted in the seasons and in farming, but more personal, told from within a family.
“Illustrating the Everyday” will take place outdoors on the grass, so bring a blanket or a chair. The address is 1780 Earlysville Road, Earlysville. Free admission.
Both Stryk and Donahue will be discussing how they work and their experiences writing and illustrating. Sue Erhardt, who works for the Ivy Creek Foundation, will moderate the discussion. Erhardt has more than twenty years of experience in place-based education.
Book Reviews
The Middle of Somewhere: An Artist Explores the Nature of Virginia, Suzanne Stryk, Trinity University Press, San Antonio, Texas, March 22, 2022, paperback, 7” x 9”,259 pages
Stryk begins her collection of journeys in Middlebrook, just south of Staunton in the Shenandoah Valley. We are introduced to an artist’s studio in the hayloft of a barn, where a Carolina wren makes a nest out of moss, horsehair, and grasses, not far from jars of old paintbrushes. Farther south, in Stryk’s own home, her husband collects leaves and she paints on one of them, adding an ant from life. Leaves become canvases for the everyday encounters with nature. Throughout the book, Stryk’s artistic practice leads her to new ways of imagining the natural world. Photosynthesis becomes the “green fuse,” a phrase taken from a Dylan Thomas poem.
As Stryk travels, we meet people outside her friends and family, and with a few lines of dialogue we are given a sense of their characters and their viewpoints. A child reveals his scientific knowledge of macroinvertebrates; Pat Brodowski, the longtime head gardener at Monticello, offers access to heritage vegetables and to stories that go along with them.
Stryk’s artwork has shown at the Taubman Museum in Roanoke and at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, among many other venues. This book is a guide to the artwork, rather than its best depiction. At 7” by 9”, the pages are too small for the assemblages and their fine print and handwriting. I found myself wishing for a bigger book and higher quality paper. The paper, chosen in part because of its reduced environmental impact, doesn’t do justice to the colors or the textures.
Despite the drawbacks in the format, the book itself is a fascinating collection of places, musings, and natural history. Stryk’s depiction of a woodpecker transforms its black-and-white pattern into a vortex; her passion for living creatures propels the journeys forward. Salamanders, crayfish, and water pennies capture her attention, and ours. Most of the places she describes are open to all for visitation. You can use this book as a guide to Stryk’s art and process—and as a travel guide for your own explorations.
Landings: A Crooked Creek Farm Year, Arwen Donahue, Hub City Press, October 11, 2022, Kindle edition, 270 print pages
“Landings” is a personal account of life lived on a Kentucky farm in the mid-2010’s. The author and artist observed and recorded how plants and animals and humans and Crooked Creek itself existed and moved within a December to December year. The artwork, watercolors in the style of a graphic novel, illuminates the domestic scenes. We take in the countless objects, tools, and work spaces of a busy farm. Hands, feet, and rippling water depict movement, often in a light-hearted way. Arwen Donahue shows farm labor such as filling a water trough, harvesting tomatoes, and handling goats. We see a farm life that is modern reality, pleasant but not romanticized.
The writing is beautiful and exact; there is an economy of form that takes the reader to deeper awareness. Though the year is presented as typical and rhythmic, disruptions occur that are tied to specific events, both close and far away, a recital that is threatened with cancellation and, much later, an accident. The title itself, “Landings,” speaks of connection to the land, and to the birds that travel to Crooked Creek Farm, linking the far-off places of their migration to the homey Kentucky farm. The migration becomes part of how the author thinks about the farm and about its food. The family’s thinking life is portrayed in tandem with their active life, effectively and at important junctures.
Within the Kindle edition, the artwork could be enlarged for best viewing.
This is one of the best accounts of living beside and with streams that I have read. The natural world becomes a roommate rather than a poem. A calf lies forlorn beside moving water; a daughter walks with confidence across a flooded bridge.
Alexandria Searls is the executive director of the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center in Charlottesville.
