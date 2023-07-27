BROADWAY — Off Broadway Players is continuing to build on a history, deep connections to the community and partnerships with the town of Broadway, with an eye on developments in the future and a new stage to call home.
As the company of volunteer actors, directors, designers and technicians of this busy community theatre company put the finishing touches to their latest production “Walking Across Egypt,” which opens Friday, those committed to entertaining the community in Broadway said they are aware of the magic and potential community theatre can offer to performers, audiences and local institutions.
Ron Smith, past president of the board at Off Broadway Players and the director of “Walking across Egypt,” shared some of the history and hopes for the future of the company.
The company now known as Off Broadway Players began its work as the Schultz Theater, New Market based at the historic opera house in the town, with a vast season that eventually increased to monthly productions along with classes and training opportunities for those interested in getting involved in the craft.
“We were doing a show a month in New Market. We realized we couldn’t survive that way,” Smith said.
Seeing an opportunity to evolve and refocus the company, ease some financial pressure and bring the work to a new community, the troupe moved its entire operation to Broadway in 2016, with support and encouragement from the town and Town Manager Kyle O’Brien.
“I went to Kyle O’Brien, the town manager, and said we’d like to come here, but we’re going to need a little help. So the town provided some financial assistance and moved us to Broadway,” Smith said.
Describing the town as a “full-service community,” Town Manager Kyle D. O’Brien is still delighted with the decision to support the move and energized by the future vision of the company.
“They have been fantastic to work with,” said O’Brien. “Since they’ve been in Broadway, the performances have been the largest they’ve ever had and supported by the community, not only in Broadway but they bring people to the town from other communities.”
While Off Broadway Players have developed a productive and mutually beneficial relationship with J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, staging shows there and contributing to the improvement of facilitates, a large part of the company’s move to Broadway was the goal to have a theater space to reside, a goal that will come to fruition with the support of the town.
Recently the town of Broadway purchased the old elementary school building next to the town hall with the plan of converting the space into a multi-use venue with Off Broadway Players as the resident theatre company.
“In the renderings that we’ve got, it’s going to be a really nice facility,” said O’Brien. “The other nice thing about it will be that it will become a multi-purpose facility — also for rentals, weddings, concerts. The hope is to have it busy every single weekend.”
While work has been slowed in response to pandemic recovery efforts, O’Brien is confident that the space will become a real draw for the community and will become a great home for Off Broadway Players, which according to O’Brien, was a primary reason for the purchase of the building.
While the performances are the main draw for audiences, the work of the company is almost continual, planning for the future, developing ideas and creating a wide range of opportunities for audiences and potential actors alike. The main challenge is the selection of works to present.
“People want to be entertained,” said Smith. “There are various elements that go into play selection. You have to consider your community,. You think about your talent pool and who might be available. In community theatre, you never know who they are going to be.”
Current board president Teri Hoover finds just one part of the role is being heavily involved in those creative conversations as well as directing productions herself.
“It’s a whole process,” she said. “It takes some effort and time. And you don’t want everything to be the same. You look at cast size too. You don’t want everything to be two people or a huge cast. Is it a hard set to build? Is it an easy set to build? There are so many factors that go into planning that season.”
The creative decision-making of many months ago brought to the season this week’s opening show “Walking Across Egypt,” which is yet another stepping stone on the journey of growing a theatre company for the community of Broadway.
Adapted by Catherine Bush from the novel by Clyde Edgerton, “Walking Across Egypt” is a comic drama described as “a crowd pleaser from start to end” by the Asheville Citizen-Times. The play tells the story of Mattie Rigsbee, who comes into contact with dog catcher Lamar Benfield, who opens her eyes to a world of car theft, prison breaks, and a juvenile delinquent named Wesley. Feeling desperate for family, like Wesley, Mattie attempts to use her amazing cornbread and her faith to bring Wesley to God, with hilarious and moving consequences.
“This particular show I saw when I was working at the Barter Theater in Abingdon,” said Smith, who is directing the show. “I brought it here to New Market nine years ago. When I was looking for a show this year, I had this idea that maybe we should start looking at what was successful in the past and maybe bringing that successful show back, this is our first attempt at doing that.”
The company of “Walking Across Egypt” includes both new and seasoned members of Off Broadway Players including Dennis Lee, Susan Comfort, Richard Clem, Seth Simmers, Romney Ritchie, John McMurray, Steve Daniels, and all led in the role of Mattie Rigsbee, by Lori Smilowitz, most recently seen on stage as Mary Lynn in “Steel Magnolias.”
Without giving away plot points of the story, the play also features a choir made up of Amber Miller, Lois Miller, Elke Schmacker, Meg Stewart, Randy Cullers and L.C. Hutton, directed by Tammy Cullers.
With a new home stage in the future, plans for a return of classes and even potentially an extension in the number of shows on offer per year, Off Broadway Players are setting their sights high in the mission of bringing more theatre and more audiences to this community.
“I think everyone has an inner urge to give back to some degree, to give back to the community, to be a part of a village,” said Hoover. “This was the way I found that I can give back, and I want to see it continue and grow. I want to build on that wonderful foundation. I want the youth of our community to have the opportunity to feel all those feelings that I’ve been having since I started doing this in the 90s, and if we don’t build it for them then it won’t be there.”
Those interested in getting involved and entertaining the community of Broadway, auditions for Off Broadway Players’ Christmas production “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be held on Sunday, September 17, at 4 p.m., and Monday, September 18, at 6.30 p.m.
Off Broadway Player’s production “Walking Across Egypt” opens Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m., with performances Saturday, July 29, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 30, at 3 p.m., then the following weekend Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 6, at 3 p.m. Performances will be at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, 226 Hawks Hill Drive, Broadway 22815.
Adult Tickets are $17, with seniors and students at $15. There is no reserved seating and tickets will be available on the door.
For more information about Off Broadway Players and to get involved visit http://offbroadwayplayersva.org/index.html
