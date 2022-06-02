The Off Broadway Players are holding auditions for an upcoming play called “The Show That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.
Auditions will take place June 13-14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School. The play runs Sept. 23-25, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1-2, according to the Off Broadway Players website.
A play within a play, “The Show That Goes Wrong” is about fictional troupe The Cornley Drama Society and their murder-mystery play called “The Murder at Haversham Manor.”
In this comedy, it is opening night for the drama society and everything goes wrong in the show, from lost props, to breaking sets, to forgotten lines.
Auditions will include readings from the script and brief anecdotal storytelling, according to the website.
Rehearsals will take place Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 31.
