The cast and crew of Broadway’s community theater troupe are back to their onstage antics for an upcoming performance.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” is a whodunit chock-full of British humor by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shield, according to a press release.
Directed by Jeff Obenschain, the Off Broadway Players’ show will open at the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School auditorium in Broadway on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., with performances Sept. 23 –24 and Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 at 7 p.m., Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at 3 p.m., the release said.
Tickets are general admission and can be purchased at the door, the release said.
