Michael Stern, who co-authored “Roadfood,” a down and dirty guide to hidden gems in American dining, is said to be one of the first to put Fulks Run Grocery store on the map.
Fulks Run Grocery, which sells hams from Turner Ham House, was included in the 2011 edition of “Roadfood” for its specialty fried ham sandwich.
The fried ham sandwich, renowned among locals, went on to win more big accolades. In 2017, it earned the USA Today Readers Choice Award for best country ham sandwich in Virginia. And in early 2021, the grocery’s fried ham sandwich was named the best sandwich in Virginia by Food & Wine magazine.
Customers’ comments reflect the simple goodness of the sandwich. They often say things like, “There’s just nothing like it.”
“Our first customer today was a guy driving a chicken truck who ordered 25 fried ham sandwiches to take to his buddies back at the plant,” said Ron Turner, who owns the business with his wife, Peggie.
The Turner family of Fulks Run cures hams in the country ham style, a process that takes five months. Hams are purchased “green,” or uncooked, from a supplier, according to Ron Turner. The Turners cure the hams using a recipe that’s been in their family for four generations.
In more recent years, the grocery store shifted from a traditional community grocery store to a specialty shop that focuses on selling hams.
Its merchandise shifted from grocery to their ham products, which include cooked, uncooked, boneless and bone-in hams, along with deli-sliced ham and cold ham sandwiches. The store also sells products that complement ham, like jellies, herbs and cookware.
On Fridays only, the grocery sells the fried ham sandwich, which is as simple as its name.
The ham is soaked in hot water to control the saltiness. Then, it’s dredged in flour and fried on a griddle. The meat is served on a typical sandwich bun.
“You get just the right saltiness,” Turner said. “Country ham is salty. There’s no other way around it.”
The result is meat that’s slightly crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, like bacon. Though it’s country ham, the meat isn’t all salt. It’s balanced with some sweetness and a rich flavor.
“We have cold sandwiches all the time,” Ron Turner said. “But the fried ham is sort of special. It’s a hot sandwich. You get a little bit of crunch [because] we bread it. I think that’s our key to it.”
On a typical Friday, they said they’ll sell upwards of 300 fried ham sandwiches.
Rarely does a customer pick up just one. An individual from Harrisonburg bought three sandwiches, one for breakfast, lunch and dinner for that day, he said.
Country ham sandwiches are a big part of fundraisers for local churches and civic and fraternal organizations. Fulks Run Grocery sells its sandwiches at a wholesale price to organizations that want to put on a fundraiser.
“Since I was a little kid, we would get the sandwiches that they do for fundraisers,” said Jon Kyger, who was frying ham for the sandwiches on Friday. “My mom would bring three or four of them home and they’d be gone that evening. I’d just destroy them.”
Ron Turner said the grocery has made thousands of sandwiches at a time for special events.
Though Ron Turner owns the store with his wife, his sister, Pat Turner Ritchie, who lives farther away, came to the store to help.
It is in this grocery store that the annual Brocks Gap Heritage Day was founded. A genealogist’s field day, Brocks Gap Heritage Day is centered around family exhibits on poster board, where genealogists showcase their work studying local families and history topics. Turner Ritchie helped found the event.
The event has grown and is now hosted at Broadway High School. It will take place on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’ve had people come whose family moved away 200 years ago,” said Turner Ritchie. “But they’ve done research on their family in this area and want to come to Heritage Day.”
