Last week I neglected to write about Mother’s Day.
This happens a lot. Unless it’s the Christmas season — from Advent through Epiphany — I’m not likely to give a holiday much reflection until afterwards.
Enneagram teacher Suzanne Stabile says each of the nine types manifest an orientation to time: past, present or future. My type, 4, happens to be the past.
Hence, a column about Mother’s Day after it’s over.
When it comes to honoring mom, each family and/or family member has its own way of doing that. Some buy gifts like jewelry, a floral bouquet or an outdoor plant. Some give Mom a break from cooking by taking her out to dinner. Others might offer to do something for Mom, like yard work, or give her an experience, like a spa day or massage.
My family doesn’t have any particular Mother’s Day tradition. Except the husband. He’s always said, “You’re not my mother,” and left it at that.
This year my “children’ — all in their 40s now — delighted me with gifts so reflective of their personalities.
My oldest child, Heidi — the one who owns the running store in Staunton — called to chat. She offered to take a bicycle ride or hike together in the near future. I opted for the hike.
I always appreciate that she shares what she loves to do with me. Her own bicycle rides cover a lot of miles at a pretty fast clip. She’s also a trail runner.
At the peak of my fitness years ago, I ran many miles per week. The miles I cover now on my daily walks and bicycle rides are a fraction of those days.
Heidi cycles, runs or swims nearly every day of the week, so she has to slow down to hike or bike with me. Still, she challenges me to go farther and faster, which I need.
My second kid gave me something I’ve always wanted: a container of his chili, which he’d made that morning.
To put this into perspective, the chili I made when Daniel was growing up was always the same: ground beef, onion, bell pepper, kidney beans, chopped tomatoes and spices.
I’ve always served it with rice or pasta and cornbread. That changed the day I made it for my son’s daughters. The older granddaughter asked where was the sour cream and grated cheese?
We’ve eaten it with those toppings ever since; I think of her every time we do.
As for Daniel’s chili, well, he never makes it the same way twice. The batch he gave me on Sunday contained, among other things, chunks of pork, corn, black beans and white beans. Perfectly seasoned, it was a delicious treat.
My youngest child, Rachel, who lived in the United Kingdom for 13 years (and still maintains residency), offered me a high tea. If you’ve never had a proper British tea, you can’t appreciate all that this entails.
In addition to the perfectly-steeped tea — preferably Thompson’s, Lyons or Barry’s — the host offers an assortment of goodies: cake slices, biscuits (cookies), scones, fruits and finger sandwiches.
This is more than a snack to tie you over until dinner; it’s actually a meal. At school or work, in the UK tea time is always a break in the afternoon. One of my daughter’s teachers invited the husband and me to a tea at his home once. Such a table full of delectables!
On Mother’s Day, Rachel was occupied with finishing a paper for her graduate program, so her high tea is something I’m looking forward to soon.
In the meantime, I’m going to work on my strength and endurance to get ready for that hike.
