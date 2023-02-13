On Valentine's Day, Couples In Local Business Say Love, Family Leads To Success

Brigido Carbajal, a quiet, father figure, wore a hairnet and gloves during a long morning of slinging tortillas from a shiny machine at his family’s Harrisonburg grocery store.
By the cash register of Doña Fer on Thursday, Fernanda Carbajal told the story of how she met Brigido Carbajal like it was yesterday.
The two met as teenagers in the neighborhood of Nuevo Galeana in the south-central Mexican state, Guerrero.
“He doesn’t forget anything — he said it was 7 o’clock. I was 16. 1985,” Fernanda Carbajal said.
Couples like Fernanda and Brigido Carbajal make up the fabric of many local businesses owned by married couples. While some people can’t comprehend the idea of running a business with their partner, several local owners said keeping it in the family makes it all worthwhile.
Fernanda Carbajal said love and respect are how she makes her business a success with her husband. Prioritizing the two also leads to success in their personal life, outside of work.
“If you love your spouse, you are going to pass through anything that comes with the job,” she said.
The two opened Doña Fer — a Spanish nickname for Fernanda Carbajal that translates to “Lady Fer,” in 2015. Doña Fer, located at 1060 Virginia Ave., is a Latino grocery store that specializes in authentic Mexican prepared foods.
After Brigido graduated from Puebla University in Cholula, Mexico, in 1991, as an electrical engineer, the Carbajals decided to move to the United States, planning at first to only stay for five years.
One of their first tests as a couple was raising their first child, Alvaro, who was born in 1992, Fernanda Carbajal said. She said bringing up a baby in a new country, without family nearby, was hard but grew her and her husband together as a team.
“We never said ‘This is your role’ or ‘This is my role’ when dealing with the babies together,” Fernanda Carbajal said.
She said it works the same at Doña Fer — if one of them can’t do something, the other takes over.
The Carbajals’ three children have all worked at the grocery store. Alvaro Carbajal helped run it for the first two years, after opening in 2015.
Fernanda Carbajal said she admires her husband’s work ethic. She said Brigido Carbajal works “like a machine.”
“He’s like my hero, he’s not scared of anything,” she said.
The Carbajals didn’t intend to sell prepared dishes along with the fruits, dried legumes and housewares on the shelves at their grocery store, but once people started asking for hot dishes, Fernanda Carbajal said she and her family obliged.
Fernanda Carbajal started making Mexican tamales — a cousin of corn bread — and once she saw people enjoying those, she moved on to pulled-pork carnitas, menudo — a Mexican soup — and chicharrones, or freshly-fried pork rinds.
Last year, the Carbajals imported a machine from Mexico that makes fresh tortillas. The masa flour discs are so popular the tortilla machine sometimes runs all day in the summertime, Fernanda Carbajal said.
Fernanda Carbajal is in charge of preparing the ingredients and cooking the meat, while her husband prepares the other dishes.
On Thursday morning, Fernanda Carbajal asked her husband, in their native Spanish, how they maintain a romantic relationship while managing a business.
He replied, “When you’re not angry,” as his wife and their youngest, who was running the register, laughed.
The couple went on to say that every year on their anniversary, April 6, they take off three days to go on vacation.
”We take time for us — to celebrate,” Fernanda Carbajal said.
For other local business owners Rich and Karen Ruozzi, vacations often turn into business trips.
The Ruozzis own Horizon Gifts, a crystal, mineral and gift shop at 60 W. Market Street in downtown Harrisonburg.
The married couple attend gem and mineral shows where Horizon Gifts sources a lot of its products. All three of the Ruozzi’s children know how to purchase crystals from shows, Rich Ruozzi said.
Rich and Karen Ruozzi met in an English class their freshman year at California University of Pennsylvania, in 1969, after Rich Ruozzi got a bad grade on a paper. The assignment was covered in so many red-pen corrections, “it looked like somebody had been shot,” Rich Ruozzi joked.
“I think [Karen] felt sorry for me,” Rich Ruozzi said, and the two connected.
The two got married right after college, in 1973, and moved to Harrisonburg in 1978. Before coming to The Friendly City, they had been working as math teachers, but at the time, there weren’t many teaching jobs. In their free time, Richard Ruozzi did woodwork and Karen Ruozzi sewed.
Taking their leisure pursuits full-time, the Ruozzis opened up the first Horizon Gifts in the Valley Mall around 1984. The store moved locations twice since, the most recent being in 2022 to West Market Street.
In 1996, the couple opened up a second store in Staunton, called South Horizon.
A family affair, the Ruozzis’ children have all helped out with the business, Rich Ruozzi said.
Their son, Ross, took a particular interest in helping manage the store. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Karen and Rich Ruozzi took a break from the everyday operations of Horizons Gifts and its sister store, and Ross Ruozzi ran the business for two years. He now manages both stores most of the time, Karen Ruozzi said.
Ross Ruozzi was running South Horizon on Thursday, while Karen and Rich Ruozzi chatted at the main store in downtown Harrisonburg.
As far as owning a family business, the Ruozzis said they sometimes butt heads with their son, when he tries to upgrade aspects of the store digitally.
”We’re a good Italian family, we yell a lot,” Rich Ruozzi said, laughing with his wife.
Each family member has a specialty that they focus on in the store. Karen Ruozzi orders books, incense and tapestries, she said. Rich Ruozzi handles the rock orders. Ross Ruozzi is in charge of the board games, which were especially popular during the COVID-19 lockdown, Karen Ruozzi said.
The business’s wide selection and space in downtown Harrisonburg attracts customers for board game nights.
Karen Ruozzi said owning Horizon Gifts blends into her family’s personal life often.
“It gets to be at some points where I just say, ‘You know what? We don’t need to talk about business anymore.’ We need to go out and do something else,” she said.
Karen Ruozzi is a part of several book clubs and enjoys doing aquatics in her free time, to take a break from work. For Rich Ruozzi, it’s a bit harder to step away from “work mode.”
“I was thinking about maybe a third store this year. She said no,” Richard Ruozzi said.
“No, because both of these stores are still growing and we need to really get a handle on that,” Karen Ruozzi said, finishing his sentence.
Rich Ruozzi said he’s surprised how far the family ties reach. Many employees that work at Horizon Gifts end up feeling like family, he said.
Rich Ruozzi said it was at a staff meeting he knew he had a good thing going, with his actual family and the employees.
The meeting was a bit intense as everyone voiced their opinions. The group was supposed to go out for food afterwards, and Rich Ruozzi said he doubted anyone would want to after that meeting.
“Here everybody went to eat and everybody had a good time,” Rich Ruozzi said.
Communicating is also important for Wes and Cindy Dove, co-owners of Dove Development and Consulting, which they mainly operate from their home in Harrisonburg.
The Doves have been married for 23 years and started their business in 2015. The pair give lectures and presentations together on leadership skills, usually to business owners, managers and supervisors.
Their business partnership works so well, Cindy Dove said, because they put each other first and have learned to communicate in the other’s communication style.
Wes and Cindy Dove noticed in both of their previous careers, there is a gap between excelling at a job and leading others in it. The two started seeking out leadership training and became hungry for it, Cindy Dove said.
“So for 20 years, we learned and grew, and we knew that at some point we wanted to start our own leadership training and development business,” Cindy Dove said.
Cindy Dove said working with her spouse helps her understand Wes Dove on a whole different level.
“You learn so much more about their dreams, their goals, their ambitions — at least that’s how it worked for us,” Cindy Dove said.
Wes Dove said that he and his wife have many different interests, but they come together really well as a couple and business partners.
While Cindy Dove enjoys the beach, Wes Dove isn’t a fan. The two recently found the Gulf Coast of Florida to be a compromise, and seem to do some of their most productive planning while there, Wes Dove said.
Whenever someone tells Wes Dove, “I don’t know how you do it, I could never work with my wife,” it bothers him, he said, because he and his wife have worked so hard to give each other what they need to be in a successful partnership.
“I’m incredibly thankful that I’ve got the best business partner in the world,” Wes Dove said.
