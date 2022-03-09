A local brewery is flipping the common idea of pizza on its head.
With the sauce on top of the cheese, Detroit-style pizza is the traditional pie turned topsy-turvy.
Emerging at pizza restaurants in Detroit around 1950, the style has a focaccia-like crust and is made with Wisconsin brick cheese.
Historically baked in automotive drip pans, the Sicilian-inspired pizza with a deep crust needed heavier, deeper pans than was available at the time.
The trend of the pizza outside of Detroit emerged in the early 2010s, and Mike Pustai, a restaurateur based in Waynesboro, said he thought the trend would make a great concept locally.
Pustai, who owns Hops Kitchen, a local food truck brand, launched his latest concept, Za Spot, in 2020. The fast-casual and modular restaurant brand serves Detroit-style pizza marketed toward breweries that want to offer food options.
“We proved the concept,” Pustai said. “I have priced everything out. My mom and her team make all the dough at our commissary in Waynesboro.”
Pale Fire Brewing Co., a downtown Harrisonburg brewery also known for live events, is one of the latest breweries to team up with Za Spot. Pale Fire started offering the Za Spot menu during an official launch on Feb. 21.
Offering four specialty pizzas, salad, "Build Your Own Pizza” and cheesy bread, Pale Fire decided to start offering food with Za Spot after a long period of deciding how to add food without it overwhelming its focus on beer.
“In the past we were giving people menus to local restaurants and [they’d] have to call. It’s a part of the experience that we weren’t able to control,” said Susan Keeler, taproom, marketing and events manager at Pale Fire.
Keeler said customers would mainly come for before or after-dinner drinks. If they didn’t order food from elsewhere, there was no “reason to stay” at Pale Fire, she said.
The specialty pizzas include the Hot Honey Meat Lovers pizza, which has pepperoni, sausage, bacon jam and spicy honey sauce. The menu also includes the Truffle Shuffle, a vegetarian white pizza with spinach and mushrooms.
Customers also have the option to create their own pizza.
“I’m from New Jersey, so I’m really picky about the pizza I like,” said Jon Furson, a bartender and frequent customer of Pale Fire. “Most of the pizza around town is New York style. I like that [our pizza] is something different that’s not around in town, and it’s very good.”
Pale Fire make the pizza, and all of the preparation happens in the brewery’s newly converted kitchen space. They outsourced the brand and the recipes to deliver a product that’s already popular at Crozet’s Pro Re Nata brewery and designed to operate in a small space.
“We are a small-footprint [operation,]” Pustai said.
Pustai called the model a “profit-sharing partnership.” Though Pale Fire manages and cooks the food with its own staff, Za Spot is there for guidance and training.
Keeler said she hopes the pizza continues to catch on at Pale Fire events, including WMRA Books & Brews, which it hosted on Tuesday evening.
“It’s been great. People are still learning about it,” she said. “We’ve had regulars for seven years. We weren’t going anywhere. But people like that they can have another way to support us.”
