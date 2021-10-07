The phone rang came on a Sunday evening, just as my family and I getting into the car.
It’s probably Mom, I thought, returning to the house to answer it. She always calls just as I’m going somewhere.
But it was my sister Patti, calling to say that Mom had died.
For years after Mom died, I could not remember the date. But around Oct. 4 or 5, I’d start to feel weepy, kind of crazy and out of control.
Suspicious, I’d open the front of my Bible, where the family history is recorded, and there it was: Phyllis Brown, Oct. 7, 1990.
“In the deepest heart of all of us there is a corner in which the ultimate mystery of things works sadly,” wrote William James.
Mom and I did not get along when I was growing up.
As a Jehovah’s Witness, she was always telling me how evil everything was, from the music I listened to, to the clothing I wore, to the friends I hung out with.
Dad didn’t agree with her on much either.
Mom believed higher education was evil, while my father expected me to complete doctorate work.
My mother thought alcohol was the devil’s drink, while Dad supplemented our family income by tending bar.
My mother felt our neighbors were a bad influence on us kids, while my father invited them all over for cookouts.
Caught in the middle of such hostile forces, I rebelled against them both, thereby ensuring that I would follow in both their footsteps.
I heard a guy preach one time about how, if you hold resentment against your parents, you’ll probably turn out just like them: “If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained” (John 20:23).
Like, they are retained in you, dooming you to commit them.
The preacher explained that this is how the cycle of abuse continues. If a boy’s father abuses him emotionally and he never forgives his father for it, the son will abuse his son. And so on.
Interesting how the force of denial works. Although I never considered becoming a Jehovah’s Witness, I did go through a fundamentalist Christian stage during which I told my kids certain music, clothing and people were evil.
A friend of mine who grew up in a dogmatically religious home refuses to believe in God. He says his present beliefs have nothing to do with how he was raised. Yet his dogmatic atheism is an exact replica of his parents’ dogmatic religion.
When my dad died six months after my mom, I still had not reckoned with any of my parental baggage. In my grief, all this subterranean stuff surged to the surface.
After a lot of counseling, prayer, talking, listening, painful honesty … I began to understand and to forgive. Like healing oil, grace was poured over all my life.
No longer doomed to live in reaction to my mother and father’s conflicted and confused lives, I was free to become myself.
My mom loved to read, watch baseball and take long walks. In many ways, I am like her. I can accept that now.
My dad enjoyed the world of ideas and debate, of friends and family around the table, of going places and doing things. This, too, is me.
This doesn’t mean I’m all recovered now.
In his book “Will and Spirit,” Gerald May writes, “A truly ordered mind can be purchased only at the expense of a considerable sacrifice of reality.”
If I ever start to snuggle back into the comforting arms of denial, the anniversaries of my parents’ deaths in October and March remind me that God wants to redeem me ever more deeply.
And in that deepest heart of which William James spoke, the ultimate mystery of things also works joyfully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.