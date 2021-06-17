Walking into A Dream Come True Playground in Harrisonburg is like walking into a miniature version of Disneyland.
The playground has play areas for smaller children and bigger children, a pretend train, giant rainbow-colored slides, a two-lane scooter and biking track, two separate pavilion areas and a bathroom and rest area, so there's plenty to do for everyone.
Parents and children alike rejoiced when A Dream Come True Playground reopened on Monday. The playground known for being handicapped-accessible and inclusive was closed for renovations and the pandemic.
Families did not hesitate to enjoy the freshly renovated surfaces on the playground.
Two local moms, Jenny Reid and Carrie Butler, took their families to play during the first week the playground was reopened.
Reid said she's glad she can take all of her children there again.
“I have five kids ages 2 through 12, and they all have fun here,” Reid said. “It’s a great place to take them to let them run around and get all their energy out.”
Butler said she’s always impressed by the accessibility of the playground.
“We love taking our kids here,” Butler said. “It’s designed to be accessible to any kid, and [my kids] have fun here. They’re all over the place.”
Accessible playthings include the Liberty Swing, a specially designed swing for children in wheelchairs, and a sensory wall for the blind and vision-impaired children.
Before it could reopen, A Dream Come True playground had to be thoroughly cleaned and the parking lot was resurfaced, as well as new pliable surfaces added underneath the play area.
There were other small renovations that improved safety.
“The play areas were completely covered in spiderwebs,” said Brian Mancini, acting director of Harrisonburg parks and recreation. “I brought my daughter here and she went down the slide and was covered in spiderwebs.”
The soft surface cost about $80,000 to install, and Mancini said the playground received bits of money here and there throughout the pandemic, so the renovations happened piece by piece.
Also on Monday, Westover Pool began its season of swim lessons and swim team activities.
“It’s definitely nice to get closer to a normal summer,” aquatics manager A.J. Morris said. “We still have a capacity limit of 250 people on the pool deck, but we are making incremental changes as the summer continues.”
