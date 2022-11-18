Though quilting is a practical skill that’s been around for hundreds of years, a local quilt store was recognized for keeping tradition alive and celebrating modern trends in equal measure.
Patchwork Plus, a shop on Killdeer Lane in Dayton known for its all-in-one quilting kits, wide selection and engaging staff, is featured in a magazine outlining the top quilting shops in the U.S.
“It’s brought in a lot of folks in person and online,” owner Cynthia Hay said. “People come in from all over the U.S.”
Twice each year since the 1990s, a panel of quilting experts select 10 quilt shops out of thousands to feature in Better Homes & Gardens Quilt Sampler magazine by reviewing detailed applications about the shop’s history, philosophy, outreach and more.
“A professional photographer was here all day with a stylist” in May, Hay said. Hay said she knew the store was going to be featured at the end of 2021 in the “travel guide” of sorts for hardcore quilters.
Patchwork Plus’ 12-page spread in Quilt Sampler includes an “out and about” guide featuring downtown Harrisonburg, the Virginia Quilt Museum in Harrisonburg and Shenandoah National Park.
“A lot of quilters -- I've done this myself -- will use this magazine and try to hit all the stores,” Hay said. “My daughter and I did that.”
The spread features numerous quilts on display at Patchwork Plus. All the projects on display at Patchwork Plus are unique in that they come with a special “kit” with everything you need to make a quilt front and binding exactly like the sample with precut pieces to sew.
“A lot of our customers are going through on [Interstate] 81 and they want to know they have everything to make a quilt -- so do our regular customers,” Hay said. “Fabric is expensive. A lot of folks don’t want to guess: 'Is this going to look good?' It gives them the freedom to know exactly what they’re making.”
Hay, whose background is in retail, marketing and business administration, bought the shop with friends Susan Oehler, Mary Bre and Shirley Martin in 2014. Hay said Patchwork Plus was established in the area, but when the friends got their hands on the business, they made some big changes and updates.
“We sell the things to make quilts. We don’t sell quilts,” Hay said. “A lot of shops will focus on one aspect or a couple of aspects. We have a lot of different genres of fabric and notions.”
Hay also hosts a Facebook Live video chat six days a week at 8:45 a.m., sharing tips about sewing or a fun life story for a few minutes each morning on Patchwork Plus’ Facebook page. The events regularly draw 800 to 1,000 online viewers, but Hay said the largest attendance was 10,000.
“I just show them new products and tell them a story, just a life story,” Hay said. “I try to make it light and humorous.”
Patchwork Plus has a wide selection of fabrics from modern designers Kaffe Fassett and Tula Pink along with Civil War-era reproduction fabric collections and patterns, and 1930s reproductions and patterns.
Quilting may get a bad rap as being old fashioned, but the fabrics and styles at Patchwork Plus are anything but out of date. The employees don’t keep any fabrics that don’t sell for more than one year. If something doesn’t sell, they get rid of the inventory.
“My philosophy has always been, fabric -- anything -- is not going to get prettier. If it didn’t sell yesterday, it’s not going to sell,” Hay said. "You need to move it."
