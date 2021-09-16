September 2021.
The quiet of the mornings out here in the rural Shenandoah Valley is complemented with the heartbeat-like rhythm of chirruping crickets. Since the end of August, that sound has been the background to our days. Later on, the engines of cars, airplanes, tractors and trucks, caws of crows, barking of dogs and so on dominate the soundtrack, so you don’t hear the crickets quite so much. But they’re still there.
The early hours have been foggy of late. On some mornings, it’s so pervasive that it’s a bit of a risk heading out for a walk or bicycle ride. One feels a bit vulnerable along the side of the road, as if a driver could come upon you suddenly.
As I wait for the air to clear, I sit on the front porch with the husband, sipping my morning coffee, watching the fog waft among the treetops in the woods across the road. On other mornings, the fog lies between the hills like deep snow, giving the landscape an other-worldly appearance.
Funny how you can see the cobwebs from certain angles and not others. Do you see that huge cobweb? No? Maybe you should stand over here. There it is.
My neighbor has a walnut tree close to the road that is full of cobwebs, almost as though the spiders were doing their own decorating for Halloween.
Why do we see more spiders in the fall?
Apparently, it’s because the spiders that were born in the spring have had all summer to grow. Also, spiders that have been living in nooks and crannies come out in the fall to look for a mate. Once they do mate, they tend to go back into hiding again.
This is also the time of year that dispersing baby spiders produce a drifting gossamer. According to several pest control websites, this phenomenon is known as “ballooning.” Baby spiders climb up to high points on fences or plants, produce silk threads that act like sails and get carried off by the wind. Baby spiders are able to go quite long distances this way, thus spreading their populations.
Another phenomenon is the sudden appearance of hay bales and corn stalks in front yards, festooned with all manner of pumpkins (large, small, flat, oval, round, white, orange, yellow) and all colors of chrysanthemums. It’s like bringing the harvest into town.
Speaking of the harvest, we’ve got lots of potatoes. The husband grew them for the first time this year, so now we’re going to be very Irish and eat potatoes every day for a long time. Last night, to accompany our Chinese barbecued pork and eggplant in garlic sauce, I found a recipe for stir-fried potatoes. They were so good I plan to incorporate them into many future meals.
If y’all have any advice on how to store these taters, please email me.
The first of the leaves are falling, likely with thanks to the mini-drought this summer. Some are landing on my newly-filled — thanks to recent rains — pond. Sometimes I confuse the large floating leaves with the painted turtles that populate the water.
The husband recently built a deck-dock at the pond’s edge, so now every day I go out to capture turtles with a net (and take them for a ride to the Middle River). Because, like us, they like to dine on the fish: bass, perch and catfish, mostly.
On the deck we’ve got a couple of Adirondack chairs. How iconic, right?
What a peaceful refuge from the mad, mad, mad, mad world. I’m so grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.