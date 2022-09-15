Mysterious images transferred onto large sheets of film, like the outline of a frog’s body, or the hexagonal rings of a honeycomb adorn the walls of Bridgewater College in a newly installed gallery.
Having opened with an artist’s talk on Aug. 29, “The Lost Garden” is a show of film sheets created by Mary Zompetti, assistant professor of photography at Hollins University in Roanoke.
Experimenting with the low-tech basics of photography, including light, film and touch, Zompetti said her pictures are about one thing.
“Not in the quest for the perfect, captured moment,” Zompetti said in a press release. “But rather for the possibilities that exist when control is relinquished and chance helps guide both the process and questions being asked by the work.”
The show will remain on display in the Beverly-Perdue Art Gallery on the main level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons through Sept. 27.
