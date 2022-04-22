Sustainability Matters, a grassroots environmental education nonprofit, sprung up in the Shenandoah Valley in 2018, according to its website.
The Edinburg-based organization, which hosts webinars and events throughout the Valley, is hosting a plant swap at the Friendly City Food Co-op on May 14 from 1 to 4 p.m., an emailed flyer said.
The organization invites members of the community to bring unwanted or extra plants, seeds, cuttings, gardening tools and horticulture books to the co-op. Participants can take home as many supplies as they bring or donate the difference, according to the flyer.
Between 1 and 2 p.m., the swap will only be open to paid Sustainability Matters members and Friendly City Co-op member-owners. From 2 to 4 p.m., the swap will be open to all in the community, the flyer said.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.