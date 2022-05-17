Mortimer Brewster, the hero of a 1941 dark comedic play, was portrayed by Cary Grant in a 1944 film adaptation.
Valley Playhouse, Harrisonburg’s community theater troupe, will bring the classic play “Arsenic and Old Lace,” by Joseph Kesselring, back to the stage this summer at Court Square Theater and is currently seeking actors for all roles.
For aspiring Cary Grants or Jean Adairs — who portrayed one of Brewster’s maniac aunts — auditions for 14 performers will take place May 25 and 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the offices of Harrisonburg Homes Team on South Main Street.
Directed by Kyle LeGore, the Valley Playhouse production will take place July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7 at Court Square Theater. Actors selected for roles will be required to attend three rehearsals each week slated for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Actors must be 14 or older to attend the auditions, which will consist of cold readings of selections from the script of “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Additional information can be found by visiting valleyplayhouse.com.
— Staff Report
