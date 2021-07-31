South Main Street is dominated by a large blue aluminum sculpture of a Vespa scooter called “The Blue Rider” in front of the Smith House Galleries.
The sculpture, created by local artist and owner of Broadway’s Oliver Art House, William Snyder III, is leased to its downtown location for three years. The Vespa motored to downtown from the Midwest, where it was part of another town’s public art display.
Snyder is also the chair of the Public Art Committee for the Arts Council and recently completed a mural that was installed at Penn State University.
“Public art is unique in that it should be accessible to anyone,” Snyder said. “Anyone can engage with it, and I think it sparks joy and innovations.”
Snyder said the Public Art Committee of the ACV is finding ways to link artists with the private businesses who want to contribute public art.
“The purpose of the Arts Council and the Public Art Committee are to spread the arts beyond downtown Harrisonburg,” Snyder said. “The sculptures are a good first step to link downtown and the surrounding areas. It takes a lot of people to make it happen.”
While the Vespa dominates the front lawn of the Smith House Galleries, many of the other works in the Downtown Art Walk are more subtle.
“So much of downtown’s public art feels like its hidden in plain view,” HDR Executive Director Andrea Dono said in a press release. “We are excited to offer this self-guided tour so locals can connect with the works of art here and offer a fun activity for tourists, too.”
Kyle Kirby spent much of 2020 linking downtown Harrisonburg into a tour of public art.
The Harrisonburg Downtown Art Walk is a newly designed, self-guided tour of public art throughout downtown that weaves in and out of restaurants and public buildings.
Visitors to the Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center can pick up a brochure and use a companion website to take a self-guided tour of Harrisonburg’s public art.
Kirby, who graduated from James Madison University’s media arts program in 2017, created the tour by scouting the locations and getting in touch with some of the artists as the creative director of the project. He used Knight Lab StoryMap JS to build an interactive map of the locales downtown.
“I see this as a jumping-off point for future works of art to be added,” Kirby said. “The tour can be a living thing that grows with the public art in Harrisonburg.”
With nearly 30 stops, the tour includes historical graffiti, art inside public buildings and restaurants and several pieces that are new to downtown in 2021.
The newest work on the tour is still under construction.
The “Language of Love” sculpture by Jeff Guinn, is being installed next to the LOVEWorks structure by the Farmers Market. The steel and wood-plank sculptures create three sinuous lines resembling mountain peaks. Guinn said the structures will be painted in shades of blue. Then, during the “Best. Weekend. Ever,” event downtown Sept. 3 through 5, members of the community will be invited to stencil images that represent Harrisonburg onto the sculpture.
Guinn created the concept for the sculpture and sourced the materials and labor for its construction. He said the Arts Council of the Valley and HDR wanted to use the space for another sculpture and wanted to call it the “Language of Love.”
Guinn said the shape of the sculpture represents Harrisonburg’s physical geography and the free-flowing nature of language. Guinn is one of the owners of The Mark-It custom apparel shop and also helped build the LOVE artwork.
“I hope people will enjoy it,” Guinn said. “I hope they sit near it and I hope it helps define the space as a welcoming and vibrant spot where anyone can engage with the art.”
Another new work is a mural by local artist Tyler Kauffman called, “There’s No Place Like ...”
Nest Realty commissioned the piece to adorn a 5-foot-by-47-foot retaining wall outside of its West Wolfe Street office.
The mural, completed in April, took Kauffman three weeks to paint, but he said it took months of planning.
The process involved the city, private businesses and artists. Safety has to be taken into consideration, then there are budgetary constraints.
“I had to change the size of the letters in the mural,” Kauffman said. “If they were too large, it would be considered a sign and no longer public art.”
The mural had to be painted in layers, starting with elements of the background, which then coalesced into a scene of a biker riding from the country to a city. The biker is on a road with a yellow stripe down the middle. The painting has vibrant colors and sharp lines that look like shards of glass.
Kauffman said it was hard to get the precise angles he wanted on the textured brick surface. He said he used painters’ tape and had to press it in to each crevice to ensure smooth lines.
The entire thing was done in Montana Black spray-paint, and Kauffman said he used over 60 different colors.
“I hesitate not to call the graffiti on the train cars public art,” Kauffman said. “I think graffiti is public art. Some of those guys are so talented. I guess the main difference is that there’s permission given for public art, where graffiti is made without permission.”
