A Puerto Rican culture band will perform at Bridgewater College on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall.
Kadencia is a 13-piece orchestra that performs music with lyrics that encourages dance and movement.
The group is inspired by western Puerto Rican sound and has toured in both Puerto Rico and the mid-Atlantic region in the U.S.
The band will host a free workshop before the show, from 6 to 7 p.m., in Cole Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
— Staff Report
