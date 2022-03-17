Even with no formal photography training, Lynsey Addario went on to become a highly respected international journalist, according to a press release.
A photojournalist for the New York Times, Addario’s photography career began in 1996. Addario first documented life in Afghanistan under Taliban rule in 2000 and went on to win the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for International Journalism for her photographs in New York Times Magazine for a project called, “Talibanistan,” the press release says
On Tuesday at 7 p.m., Addario will give a virtual endowed lecture at Bridgewater College titled “Leaving Your Comfort Zone: The Importance of Art.”
Addario, whose photography project “Veiled Rebellion: Afghan Women,” won the Overseas Press Club’s Olivier Rebbot Award, will discuss art’s role in making us think, the release says.
Some of Addario’s latest work has covered the Russian attack of Ukraine and the flow of African and Middle Eastern migrants to Sicily.
The lecture is free to attend and open to the public. A brief registration is required and access to the meeting can be found by visiting bridgewater.edu/addario online.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.