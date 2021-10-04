Have you ever wanted to help a friend on their computer? Maybe something simple, like how to log on to Gmail or Instagram, etc. And then they ask for your help? Then you think, “Well, I could show them but not talk them through it.” OK, then how do you walk them through it?
There are a multitude of apps the will let you log into a friend’s computer. Not the least of which is Zoom, Chrome Remote Desktop (my former favorite), TeamViewer, AnyDesk or any other I and others have mentioned before.
There is one that I always thought was garbage. However, the recent updates to Quick Assist are very good.
Keep in mind that both computers need to be running Windows 10 version 1607 or later. At that point, Quick Assist is built into Windows. That update came out in 2016, so it should be good to work on most any computer. If the computers have not upgraded to that one, there are other issues you need for them to resolve other update issues. Significant updates to Windows.
You, as the helper to others, need to type "Quick Assist" into your start menu. An interesting fact about computer users, no one likes to search online for instructions on how to use new software, and only 40% of new computer users know basic computer functionality. That means they can get help from you or others. You could be a hero if you know a little more than those you help.
Once you type that in, click on “Give assistance,” then look at “Assist another person over a remote connection.” And Quick Assist will give you a six-digit number you give to the person you wish to help. You can tell them via audibly over phone, text, email or any other way they can get the code. The code will only allow you and them 10 minutes to get started. Then the code expires and you cannot help them or log into their computer after that time, so they are secure from you accessing their computer after that time.
Let them know they can type “Quick Assist” after they click on the menu button and then go to “Get assistance.” “Allow someone you trust to assist you by taking control of your computer. Please enter the 6-digit security code that was provided to you.” After that they can enter the six-digit code you give them. You can log into their computer. This happens almost instantaneously.
Windows 10 Quick Assist is a feature of Windows 10 that allows the user to get instant help from you on various topics on their computer. Through the Quick Assist app, you can share your screen with Microsoft Support Agent, which is you in this case. You will then provide instructions on how to complete the task on their own computer. Microsoft has spent the last few years investing in artificial intelligence technologies and machine learning capabilities for its products and services. The company has also acquired several AI companies over the last few years, including Maluuba, SwiftKey, Lobe, Kudo, etc.
Microsoft’s Windows 10 Quick Assist can help you solve many of your computer problems. You must be connected to the internet for this to work for you. Windows 10 Quick Assist is perfect for people who are not experts with computers but still need help from time to time.
I use it almost all the time now. Sometimes, I use Zoom as it allows me to talk to them online; whereas, Quick Assist you must speak to them via phone or other audio source. This would be its only shortcoming. Try Quick Assist to help others or get help. I feel it is flawless in my opinion, but your experience may vary.
Let me know if Quick Assist helps you or others!
