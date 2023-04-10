Fabric and sewing store Ragtime Fabrics continues to thrive under new ownership and management, with expanding hours and more classes, all while maintaining the friendly community focus that makes the store a customer favorite.
Currently situated at 926 West Market St. in Harrisonburg, Ragtime Fabrics continues to serve "the valley's most creative makers" with a wide range of materials for any type of sewing project.
Described as one of the Valley's only remaining "eclectic" fabric stores, Ragtime Fabrics offers materials for quilting, home décor and garments, as well as leather, vinyl and more. The store is also stocked with machines and equipment to achieve almost every creative sewing project.
While some may feel that home sewing is a skill that belongs to the past, Sylvia Aamodt, a garment maker herself and a 12-year veteran of the store, said it remains a thriving part of the community, which more important now than ever.
She mentioned that there is a growing recognition for the need to create more sustainable communities, like the resurgence of classic home skills like growing produce, recycling goods and of course making and mending. She Aamodt said Ragtime Fabrics' management and staff are wholeheartedly behind this development.
"It's a skill that’s very useful. Do you want to pay to hem your pants, when that is a pretty easy thing to do on your own?" she said.
Aamodt explained however that it’s not only an emergency hem that makes the skill of sewing worthwhile but the satisfaction that one can feel after completing a project, creating something or hand-picking the fabric for a home décor project.
Wanting to learn some sewing skills is the first step, and Ragtime Fabrics is committed to the craft, acquiring those skills is a very achievable goal. One of the most unique offers of the store is its onsite classes for sewing, both by hand and with a machine. If someone purchases one of the store's Baby Lock sewing machines, staff will even teach them to use it for free.
"We like to teach people good sewing skills," Aamodt said.
And with a newly expanded group of teachers for their classes, there is a vast wealth of experience on offer to the learner.
"We like to start them off learning all of the basics, all the tips that we know from the years of experience," Aamodt said. "We know the problems that people will have."
Adult classes range from basic introductory sewing to more complex techniques such as working with zippers and advanced garment sewing. Basic sewing introductions for adults take place on the first Saturday of each month.
With a widely expanded offer, children can also learn these skills through Ragtime Fabrics' range of summer camps from June through August. Created for ages 8–18, the camp participants can choose from a variety of times and topics for their camp including pajama party sewing, fashion accessories, American Girl camp accessory making and even kitchen accessories.
Outside of classes, the store continues to thrive, providing not only resources for all sewing projects but also a personal, community-focused approach to the craft.
New manager Eric Miller described a very dedicated and knowledgeable staff, ready to answer any questions and support customers' creativity, just as the customers' creativity supports the local business.
In addition, both Aamodt and Miller spoke passionately about the community feeling they have with new and old customers alike, something they both claimed kept them returning to work anew each day.
Ragtime Fabrics is open Monday, Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Customers can also call with queries at 540-434-5663 or visit the website at www.ragtimefabrics.com.
For full details of the wide range of classes and experiences on offer visit https://www.ragtimefabrics.com/book-online.
