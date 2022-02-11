Ralph Stanley II is the son of International Bluegrass Music Hall of Honor inductee Ralph Stanley.
Born in 1927 in Virginia, Ralph Stanley performed with his brother, Carter Stanley, as the Stanley Brothers. Their band, which formed in 1946, is called the Clinch Mountain Boys.
Taking over as frontman after his father’s death in 2016, Ralph Stanley II has been part of the band since 1995. He won a Grammy with Ralph Stanley for a 2002 collaboration with Americana singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale entitled, “Lost on Lonesome Pines.”
Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys will perform at Court Square Theater on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
The band’s current tour celebrates the release of a 2019 album, “Lord Help Me Find the Way.”
Tickets are available online at valleyarts.org/performances.
— Staff Report
