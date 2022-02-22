The Stanley brothers were a household name in the 1950s.
“He and Carter were the rage of the ‘50s,” said Ben May, a local old-time musician.
Ralph Stanley and his brother, Carter Stanley, were founding fathers of American bluegrass and country music.
Their band, which formed in 1946, is called the Clinch Mountain Boys. After Carter Stanley died from an illness in 1966, Stanley continued as Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys.
May, of Timberville, had followed Ralph Stanley through his career. Security wasn’t so tight in those days and May, who recorded with Clint Miller Band, often chatted with Stanley and shared stories after concerts in Culpeper’s Whipporwill Park.
Though the group was a household name in the 1950s, Stanley saw another spike in recognition around the year 2000.
The Stanley brothers were original performers of the song “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow,” which re-emerged nearly 50 years later as a theme song of the 2000 film “O Brother, Where Art Thou.”
“Stanley said he [was] a 50-year overnight sensation,” May said. “That [song] really made that movie. They had the copyright of the song; therefore, they got the payday [from the movie]. We had a good laugh about that.”
The last time the two traded stories was at Court Square Theater in 2007. It was the last time Stanley performed at the venue before his death in 2016.
The band, now in the next generation, returns March 4 to Court Square Theater.
Its third performance at the venue, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
“Although they’re not a very large band, they’re amazing bluegrass,” said JP Gulla, the theater’s managing director. “They always do a good job when they come.”
Gulla said the performance is part of an eight-show bluegrass series. The series began with The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band last month.
It will include “legend” Larry Sparks, with a show slated in May, according to Gulla.
While the Stanley brothers helped define the bluegrass genre, Ralph Stanley II, who’s been a Clinch Mountain Boy since 1995, is carrying on its 75-year legacy.
Ralph Stanley I and II won a Grammy together in 2002 for a collaboration with Americana singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale entitled “Lost on Lonesome Pines.”
He took over as frontman after his father’s death in 2016.
The five-piece band also includes Randall Hibbitts on bass, Stanley Efaw on mandolin, Landon Fitzpatrick on banjo and Caleb Shifflett on guitar, with all members providing vocals here and there.
Shifflett, 19, is the newest addition to the group. He was picked up in April after the band saw him perform at a show in Maine.
With past members going on to big solo careers, like the late country singer Keith Whitley, who was part of the band in the 1970s, Shifflett said it's an honor to be a member of the Clinch Mountain Boys.
“It’s definitely a great experience,” Shifflett said. “I’ve got to travel the country. It’s been a lot of fun. There’s a lot of history in the band, of course. It’s been real interesting hearing all the stories of Ralph and his father and Carter Stanley and all of them.”
The band’s current tour celebrates the release of a 2019 album, “Lord Help Me Find the Way.”
May said he’s eager to see Stanley at Court Square. He hopes he can “relate” some of the stories he shared with Stanley.
“I’m sure Ralph junior feels the same [conflict,]” May said. “Whether to do just like his dad.”
Tickets are available online at valleyarts.org/performances, though the show is nearly sold out.
“We’ve got a lot of great fans up [in Harrisonburg],” Stanley said. “I think [Court Square Theater] is just a great little venue. I think people like coming there and it’s a great place to play.”
