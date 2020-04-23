It’s been comforting, over the past six weeks, having my sewing machine out on the dining table, along with all the accouterments of a sewing project.
As I was growing up, my mom sat sewing at the round oak dining table when she wasn’t out at her job or cooking in the kitchen or cleaning something. She made curtains, slipcovers, clothing for us kids or for herself.
She taught me to sew and modeled it.
So during this lockdown, when I’m not working in my home office, cooking a meal or getting exercise and sunshine outdoors, I’m making face masks. It is a mindful activity.
Around the machine are the most essential tools: scissors, pin cushion and seam ripper. In front of the machine are two stacks of 6-by-9-inch rectangles of fabric, one of white flannel, one of various cotton prints. Alongside the machine is a pile of 7-inch strips of white elastic.
Further down the table are tools for cutting — the gridded cutting mat, a yardstick and two pencils — along with the diminishing spool of ¼-inch elastic.
Years ago, I bought this elastic at a yard sale for a couple of bucks. I’m grateful for it now, because each mask uses 14 inches of elastic.
On the floor, around my chair, lie bits and pieces of calicos and other multi-colored fabrics, thread cuttings, leftover elastic. Behind me is the ironing board and iron.
One dining chair holds my large sewing box, containing too much to name. On another chair is a stack of fabrics.
When the word first went out that face masks were needed, the one pattern that was being shared widely required the use of white flannel for one side of the mask.
The heavy cotton flannel has been my only purchase, and though subsequent patterns have not used it, I do not regret buying it. The softness is comfortable against your face. Plus after you wear it a time or two, it starts to look soiled, which is a good reminder to wash it.
Like many sewists, I have a large stash of fabrics leftover from many projects because “someday I’m going to make a quilt.”
My first completed masks went to a health clinic in Harrisonburg. Since then, more medical masks have become available in health care settings and more people have started making masks, so I’ve been giving them to family, friends and others who I hear need them.
Both my daughters have been making them too. One is now focusing on giving them to people who are still out working. The other has been mailing them to vulnerable people.
The jury is still out on the effectiveness of these cloth masks at preventing people from spreading or getting the virus. Some say it’s “better than nothing” while others quote studies of percentages of protection according to the materials used, size and fit.
If nothing else, according to Dr. David Price of Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City, it stops us from constantly touching our faces, which is a major factor in transmission.
Mask or no mask, the best thing we can do is keep washing our hands.
Sometimes while sewing, I put on a movie, but mostly I just sew. You have to pay attention to what you’re doing: to lining up the fabrics, sewing straight seams, stopping at the right place to insert the elastic.
The repetition of the motions, the hum of the machine and the colorful, growing pile are all so comforting.
For me, sewing is taking refuge in the present moment.
