Eastern Mennonite University is hosting opportunities for youth interested in performance and technical theater.
Open to students from grades four through 12, the university will hold a theater-focused summer enrichment program. It will take place in one “junior” session for fourth- to eighth-graders and one “senior” session for ninth- to 12th-graders.
The three-week intensives will be led by staff from EMU’s theater and musical theater programs and student counselors, who have performed in university productions.
The junior session runs from July 25 to Aug. 12 and the senior session runs from June 27 to July 15. Each session culminates in a live performance by the students.
An audition for the senior session is required and students may choose between a performing arts track and a technical theater track. The senior session will culminate in a musical.
There is no audition required for the junior session, which focuses on performance and will culminate in a musical revue performance.
For information on cost, scheduling auditions and details on each program, visit emu.edu/summer-musical-theater, online.
— Staff Report
