This week, we took refuge at the ocean.
We hadn’t planned to go away right after the election. What we did plan was to take a vacation after selling and butchering our pigs. Or hogs, if you prefer.
The downside to raising livestock is that you can’t go anywhere. Somebody has to feed and water them every day. Getting someone else to do it is, well, asking a lot.
Anyhow, early last week, the husband hustled the last three pigs onto a trailer and drove them to a local butcher. A couple days later we picked up packages of pork chops, hams, sirloins, side meat and sausage. Lots of sausage.
With the side meat, the husband made bacon. During the curing process, he used a variety of flavors. Our own farm’s maple syrup, for one, and bourbon. After the curing, he took it to a friend’s farm to smoke for several hours. For one batch he used hickory, for another, peach. Thus creating subtleties of flavors: peach maple bourbon, hickory maple, and so on.
It was a lot of work, but the difference in the bacon versus store-bought (which ain’t too shabby either) is like the difference between a packaged cake and your grandma’s homemade one. So good.
Then we went to Carolina Beach, staying in a condo on the ocean. The front deck overlooked the great wide Atlantic. The back deck off the master bedroom offered a view of the canal, where boats cruised in and out day and night.
The canal reminds me of Blue Point, N.Y., where I grew up, and where my grandpa docked his cabin cruiser, from whence we sailed the Great South Bay.
It was “unseasonably warm” at the beach, in the 70s all week. Lucky for us. Conducive to morning walks along and wading in the ocean. And afternoons of lying on the deck in the sun doing absolutely nothing.
No one can claim the ocean waves. No blue waves or red waves. They just are.
In the mornings, flocks of pelicans flew in lines over the choppy waters. Later, the less organized gulls take their turn.
At restaurants and seafood shops we enjoyed clams, scallops, shrimp, flounder. There’s nothing like fish caught that morning, something we don’t get much of in the Valley.
What books did I bring with me? I finished “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles while there and started “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. The former is a delightful read, about an unrepentant Russian aristocrat who in 1922 is placed under house arrest by the Bolsheviks at the elegant Hotel Metropol. And there the next several decades of his life play out.
So far, the Hannah book is good — as are all her books — but I wasn’t so much in the mood for the hardships of survival in the Alaskan wilderness while lolling in the afternoon sun sipping margaritas.
In the mornings I’ve been reading “New Seeds of Contemplation” by Thomas Merton. (Did you know that Merton died at the same age — 53 — as John O’Donohue?)
(When the husband found out I was writing my column, he wanted you all to know that we got a great deal on the purchase of a meat slicer — needed for that 30 pounds of bacon — thanks to his cousin’s wife, Sharon Kowalsky, who works at a store in Myrtle Beach where they’re sold.)
On Wednesday, the weather turned, complete with high winds and a flood watch. We had a decision to make. We’d be safe in the third-floor condo but, being situated between two bodies of water, weren’t sure our car would be safe at sea level.
We slogged home through heavy rain, but avoiding the worst of it thanks to our phones’ weather apps and rerouting as we went. In Nelson County, however, the visibility got so bad we had to pull over and wait it out for 20 minutes or so.
This morning, as I lay in bed before opening my eyes, I heard not roar of the ocean tumbling to the shore, but to our neighbor’s roosters crowing.
Home.
